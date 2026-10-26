Jets Lost Control of Connor Hellebuyck Trade Leverage

The Winnipeg Jets had months to figure out what to do about Connor Hellebuyck.

Instead, they entered the season without their franchise goaltender, watched the situation turn into a public dispute and ultimately traded him on the very day his suspension was set to expire.

That’s not exactly a masterclass in asset management.

Hellebuyck had privately requested a trade several months earlier before making that desire public on August 27. He subsequently skipped training camp, prompting Winnipeg to suspend him on September 16. The Jets finally sent him to the New Jersey Devils on October 23, bringing an end to a saga that should never have needed to reach this point.

There is a reasonable argument for being patient when dealing with a three-time Vezina Trophy winner. But patience only works when it improves one’s position. In this case, Winnipeg allowed a solvable offseason problem to become an in-season crisis, and the timing raises legitimate questions about how the organization handled the entire process.

Winnipeg Could Have Had More Options Before the Season

The Jets knew Connor Hellebuyck wanted out well before training camp. That gave general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff an opportunity to work with interested teams while they still had time to evaluate their goaltending situations, make roster adjustments and figure out the financial implications of acquiring an $8.5 million annual cap hit.

That window was absolutely crucial. Goaltenders of Hellebuyck’s caliber rarely become available, but they also aren’t easy to trade. A potential buyer needs to have both a competitive reason to make the move and the financial flexibility to pull it off.

By October, those conditions had become harder to find. Teams had already started their seasons, committed to their preferred starters and established their roster structures. Winnipeg was no longer selling a coveted offseason opportunity. It was trying to resolve an increasingly distracting situation while the season was underway.

It’s worth noting that Buffalo was reportedly among the teams interested in Hellebuyck, with an earlier proposal said to involve a swap of first-round picks. That doesn’t prove the Sabres made an offer Winnipeg should have accepted, but it does illustrate that the market had been active before the situation reached its breaking point.

The Jets had every reason to seek a substantial return. Connor Hellebuyck was coming off a solid season in which he posted a 2.86 GAA and an .895 save percentage. While he struggled a bit at the beginning of last season, he turned it around following his gold-medal performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Yes, there was certainly plenty of reason for the Jets to ask for a boatload. But in hindsight, it seems that Winnipeg overplayed its hand.

The Connor Hellebuyck Trade Was Always Going to Have a Cost

The eventual return gives Winnipeg something to work with. Dawson Mercer is an established NHL forward, Alexander Command is a promising prospect, and Nico Daws gives the organization another goaltending option. Nick Bjugstad and the two draft picks add further depth and future flexibility.

That’s not nothing.

Mercer, in particular, gives the Jets an immediate player who can contribute rather than forcing them to rely entirely on prospects and draft picks.

Still, the package has to be judged against what Winnipeg might realistically have received earlier. No one really knows whether an offseason deal would have produced a better return, and it would be unfair to pretend that every interested team was ready to make a blockbuster offer.

The larger management question is why the Jets let the situation drag on until Connor Hellebuyck’s absence became a distraction for the entire organization. Winnipeg had to navigate a missing superstar, questions from the media and uncertainty about whether its goaltender would return or be moved.

Cheveldayoff ultimately found a resolution, but the timing suggests the process came with an avoidable cost.

The Jets were right to seek value for one of the best goaltenders in the world. They didn’t have to accept the first offer that came along. But when a player makes his intentions clear months in advance, management has to recognize that waiting isn’t automatically a negotiating advantage.

Winnipeg may still come out of this deal in decent shape. The problem is that the Jets gave themselves a much narrower path to a successful outcome than they needed to.