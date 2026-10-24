Connor Hellebuyck Trade Return Underwhelming for Jets

The return the Winnipeg Jets got in the Connor Hellebuyck trade has to be as underwhelming as it gets.

The Jets were long-rumored to want a king’s ransom for their former franchise goaltender. And even though Winnipeg got a boatload for Hellebuyck, the bottom line is that the return was largely underwhelming.

Let’s start with Dawson Mercer.

One of the requirements for Winnipeg was a top-six center. Well, Mercer isn’t quite that. The 24-year-old was the 18th overall pick in 2020. The Devils hoped he could become a solid second-line center, potentially moving Jack Hughes to the wing, and giving the club a solid playmaker behind Nico Hischier.

Mercer had a great second season, scoring 27 goals and 56 points. He looked every bit the part, but hasn’t been able to replicate that same success. While he’s topped 20 goals twice in his career, he’s been playing bottom-six minutes.

This season, Mercer has no goals and four points in 10 games. A change of scenery has been widely discussed, and, well, the Jets are hoping that will help the still-rising star find his potential.

There’s another piece to consider in the Connor Hellebuyck trade: Nico Daws.

At one point, the Devils hoped that Daws could become their number-one goalie. But he never quite got there. He’s put up decent numbers, but hadn’t really gotten the chance to play, as Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen blocked his path.

Daws has played all of 13 games in the last three seasons. And he’s someone the Jets hope can step in and become a solid tandem partner for Stuart Skinner. If his play this season is any indication, Daws may just work out after all.

Jets Took on a Cap Dump in Connor Hellebuyck Trade

One move that was evident in the Connor Hellebuyck trade was the cap dump that was Nick Bjugstad. The veteran forward, who’s currently on IR, was a necessary move to make the math work.

Bjugstad has a $1.75 million cap hit, and, well, doesn’t really project to do much in Winnipeg. When he’s ready to return to play, Bjugstad could give the Jets some punch on the fourth line, while potentially chipping in some depth scoring.

Winnipeg Also Got Some Magic Beans in the Deal

What seems to be the most perplexing matter is the fact that the Jets did not get a first-round pick in the Connor Hellebuyck trade. In fact, one has to think that the Jets should have gotten multiple first-rounders out of it.

Instead, the club got a second and seventh-rounder out of the deal.

That’s something that Jets fans may question moving forward. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff should have pushed for at least one first-rounder. But then again, he might have been content with coming away with six total pieces in the deal.

Lastly, there’s prospect Alexander Command. Since he was a first-round pick in this year’s draft, let’s assume he was the first-round pick the Jets would have wanted.

There is no telling how much the 18-year-old will amount to. And so, he’s one of three magic beans the Jets got out of the Connor Hellebuyck trade. While Command could turn into a heck of a player, there’s really no telling if and when he’ll have an impact on the NHL.

Overall, the Winnipeg Jets did well on Friday. This return was clearly the best they were going to get. But when looking at the package as a whole, there are enough question marks to leave Jets fans questioning the deal for some time to come.