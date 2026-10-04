Jets’ Tyrel Bauer Fight Includes Massive Punches vs. Red Wings

The Winnipeg Jets got going quite early on Sunday.

They had a 1 p.m. local time puck drop in Detroit against the Red Wings, which was an 11 a.m. start for those turning on their TVs back in Winnipeg.

That meant someone had to set the tone early in the game.

Tyrel Bauer was happy to do so.

Tyrel Bauer Fight

Tyrel Bauer got involved in an early fight, and it’s safe to say he won by unanimous decision — or even knockout.

He unleashed multiple massive left-handed punches to dominate:

OH. MY. GOODNESS. Bauer caught Kolesar CLEAN with two fists 😳 https://t.co/6trmolfSKE — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 4, 2026

A fight that early in the game — just 12 minutes in — isn’t supposed to be one-sided. There isn’t enough time for emotions to have flared that much already.

The reality is that these two guys are out there to slug it out.

Bauer showed that at least in this case, his left arm swings were too much for someone else to handle.

Who is Tyrel Bauer?

Tyrel Bauer is a 24-year old defenseman from Alberta.

The Jets took him in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft at pick No. 164 overall.

He was a junior hockey player in the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds. Bauer spent three years as a captain in Seattle.

The Jets then had Bauer go to the AHL, where their affiliate is the Manitoba Moose.

He received multiple community service awards while with the Moose, so he clearly can make a positive impact off the field.

On the ice, though, he’s an old-school goon.

He earned 401 penalty minutes through his first 214 AHL games. Bauer knows how to mix it up.

Specifically, through his first four seasons in Manitoba, Bauer had gotten into 45 fights.

The Jets brought Bauer up to the NHL to begin the 2026-27 season, and he didn’t take long to get involved in the battle out there on the ice.

There aren’t as many players like Bauer, guys who are specifically known for being able to fight like this.

Bauer is holding up that mantle for all the fighters of bygone eras.

He’s 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, and he comes at you with the underrated left-hand dominant punch.

It’s probably wise for opponents to mostly shy away from Bauer. His value to the Jets is less if he isn’t brought into any fights by the opposition.

But Bauer won’t mind if they want to fight. He’s a force out there in that skill, one that NHL fans and players still appreciate.