Josh Morrissey Injury Creates Another Test For Winnipeg

Josh Morrissey sustained an injury on Wednesday night in the Winnipeg Jets‘ win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Kyle Connor, Cole Perfetti, and Co. pulled off a stunner on Wednesday, but Morrissey’s upper-body injury meant that the Jets lost their best point-producer from the blue line.

Morrissey went down late in the first frame after he hit T.J. Hughes. He initially returned to the contest in the second period before sitting out the rest of the game.

Head coach Scott Arniel took a wait-and-see approach after the contest. Via NHL.com’s Darrin Bauming, Arniel said:

“Just an upper body. We’ll check on it tomorrow and see how it is. “(After Morrissey left) our forwards had to do some heavy lifting to help our ‘D.’ That means they have to pour back and make sure they’re helping those guys get back for the breakouts, helping them defend. Those five guys, there was a lot of ice coming off (our previous) four games. There was a lot of work for those guys. They did a real good job.”

If there is a silver lining, it’s that the Jets stepped up after Morrissey left and beat one of the NHL’s best teams. Should they keep up the “next man/men up” approach when injuries inevitably strike, it will take them a long way this season.

Winnipeg Jets Held Colorado In Check Following Morrissey Injury

The Jets allowed 15 shots on goal following Morrissey’s exit at the 21:32 mark of the game, giving up two goals against what was the NHL’s highest-scoring team last season. Stuart Skinner once again rose to the occasion, saving 32 of 34 shots and 13 of 15 following Morrissey’s exit.

This was particularly impressive because the Avalanche started the game hot, recording 17 shots on goal in the first period. Meanwhile, the Jets had a tough time getting anything going, with six shots in the first and 19 for the game. Most of those shots came in the second period, when Kyle Connor and Cole Perfetti found the back of the net.

Still, Winnipeg did just enough with Morrissey down to skate away from the Canada Life Centre with the W.

Josh Morrissey Has Been A Staple For The Jets

Morrissey is currently tied for third on the Jets with three points alongside Adam Lowry. He has yet to score a goal, but his playmaking has been on full display. Through four games, he has 12 shots on goal, which ties for second on the team alongside Cole Perfetti and behind only Kyle Connor. His three assists are tied with Perfetti for the team lead.

One interesting stat is that Morrissey is putting up solid numbers offensively in the season’s early going despite a less-than-stellar Corsi For at even strength of 48.1. However, this leads all Jets defensemen, and Morrissey is fourth on the team behind only Mark Scheifele (49.2), Connor (48.8), and Perfetti (48.7).

At 5-on-5, the Jets have one of the NHL’s lower Corsi For totals at 45.3 percent. This further indicates Morrissey has some of the greatest impact among Jets players early in the 2026-27 season.

The Jets should get further updates on Morrissey’s condition soon. That will provide more information on when he can return.