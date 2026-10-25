Jets’ Kyle Connor Takes Subtle Dig at Connor Hellebuyck

On Sunday, the Winnipeg Jets finally put an end to the drama surrounding goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, trading him to the New Jersey Devils for a haul that included multiple players and draft picks.

The saga comes to a close after Hellebuyck requested to be traded and held out of Training Camp, earning a suspension from the club. But now, Hellebuyck is with the Devils, and both sides have moved on.

Ahead of the Heritage Classic, which will be played against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, Jets forward Kyle Connor, who was Hellebuyck’s Team USA teammate, appeared to throw a subtle jab at his former Jets teammate.

Kyle Connor Throws Subtle Jab At Former Winnipeg Jets Teammate Connor Hellebuyck

When asked his thoughts about the trade of Hellebuyck to the Devils, Kyle Connor said that he was happy to have players who wanted to be part of the Jets coming to the club in return.

“Super excited to get the guys we have in the fold who want to be here and want to be part of Winnipeg Jets hockey,” Connor said via Mike McIntyre on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In return for Hellebuyck, the Jets received Dawson Mercer, goalie Nico Daws, prospect Alexander Command, a 2029 second-round pick, a 2027 seventh-rounder and injured forward Nick Bjugstad from the Devils.

Connor Hellebuyck Is Excited To Get Going With The Devils

In his introductory press conference, Hellebuyck indicated that he was excited to get going with the Devils after being inactive for so long.

“Sitting at home for so long was getting to me. For myself, I’m just really excited to play hockey again,” Hellebuyck said. “I’m joining a very skilled group. They brought me for a certain specific role. I’m really excited to fill that role, not only on the ice but off the ice as well.”

Hellebuyck spent the first portion of his career with the Jets, helping them reach the 2018 Western Conference Final and also winning the