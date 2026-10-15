Latest Update On Injured Jets’ D Josh Morrissey Worse Than Expected

The good news for the Winnipeg Jets is that, despite the absence of franchise goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, they’ve been able to navigate surprisingly well in the early goings of the 2026-27 season with a 4-1-1 record through six games.

The bad news is that they’re short their top defenseman Josh Morrissey, who was hurt on Oct. 7 against the Colorado Avalanche and hasn’t been able to play since then. Unfortunately, the latest update on Morrissey’s condition indicates that he’s going to be absent longer than initially expected.

The Latest Update On Winnipeg Jets Defenseman Josh Morrissey Is Not Good

The Jets have announced that Morrissey is now considered week-to-week after initially being thought of as day-to-day, in the words of head coach Scott Arniel.

“Right now we’re going week-to-week and we’ll just play that timeline,” said Arniel via NHL.com.

However, the good news is that defenseman Elias Salomonsson has been skating following offseason surgery.

“We’re getting him banged around a little bit here with the contact. We’ll see where it is and then we’ll look at our options probably Saturday or Sunday,” said Arniel of Salomonsson. “If he’s good to go, we’ll discuss whether he stays with us or goes to the Moose. We have to make sure we come out of this healthy as well.”

In the four games that he’s played this season, Morrissey had three assists.

Josh Morrissey Has Spent His Entire NHL Career With The Jets

Morrissey, who was taken in the first round (13th overall pick) by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft, spent time with their American Hockey League affiliate before making his debut against the Montreal Canadiens in 2016. He scored his first NHL goal later that year and quickly became a regular, finishing his first full season with six goals and 20 points. He followed with 26 points in 2017-18 as the Jets reached the playoffs.

Winnipeg signed Morrissey to an eight-year, $50 million extension in 2019 and named him an alternate captain.

So far in his NHL career, Morrissey has skated in 743 games and tallied 94 goals with 337 assists. He’s also added five goals and 15 assists in 54 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.