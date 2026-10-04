Former Winnipeg Jets 30-Year-Old Forward Suddenly Cut By Bruins

The Winnipeg Jets picked up their first win of the season on Sunday with their 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

This was a much-needed win for the Jets. They lost their first game of the season against the Boston Bruins, so it was good that they bounced back.

Now, as the Jets picked up their first win of the season, one of their former players has been cut by their current team.

Former Winnipeg Jets Forward Mikey Eyssimont Placed on Waivers By the Bruins

The Bruins have announced that they have placed Mikey Eyssimont on waivers. The purpose of this waiver placement is to send the former Jets forward to the AHL’s Providence Bruins.

Eyssimont being placed on waivers is not too surprising. He was a healthy scratch for each of Boston’s first three games of the season. Thus, it makes sense that the former Jets forward is now on the waiver wire.

Looking at Eyssimont

Eyssimont was a depth forward for the Bruins last season. In 56 games with Boston in 2025-26, he posted eight goals, 18 points, and a minus-3 rating. Overall, he had a quiet first season with the Bruins.

Yet, Eyssimont has had some success during his NHL career. This was especially the case in 2023-24, as he recorded 11 goals and 25 points in 81 games. Due to this, the possibility of him getting claimed by another team should not be ruled out. He is an effective bottom-six energy player when playing at his best.

Taking a Look at Eyssimont’s Time With the Jets

Eyssimont signed a two-year contract with the Jets during the 2021 NHL Offseason. After this, he spent most of the 2021-22 season with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. In 58 games with the AHL club that season, he had 18 goals and 42 points.

However, Eyssimont also played in his first NHL game with Winnipeg in 2021-22, where he was held off the scoresheet. Following this, he posted one goal, five points, and 36 hits in 19 games for the Jets during the 2022-23 season.

Eyssimont’s time with the Jets ended later during the 2022-23 campaign when he was claimed off waivers by the San Jose Sharks.