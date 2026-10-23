Who is Alexander Command? What to Know About Jets’ Return for Connor Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets finally went through with it and traded Connor Hellebuyck.

A blockbuster trade like this, sending away a three-time Vezina winner to the New Jersey Devils, is now going to be judged in Winnipeg by the return.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported the full return in a post on X on Friday:

Connor Hellebuyck has been traded to New Jersey Devils. The deal includes Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Nick Bjugstad and Alexander Command, who NJ took No. 12 overall at the 2026 Draft. Plus two draft picks. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) October 23, 2026

One name is going to be the potentially pivotal one here: Alexander Command.

The Devils took Command with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

If Command develops into a star for the Jets, the Hellebuyck trade will be looked back upon in a positive light.

If Command doesn’t work out, though, Winnipeg will need one of the other pieces to hit, or the Hellebuyck trade will feel regrettable.

Here’s what you need to know about Command.

Who is Alexander Command?

Alexander Command is an 18-year-old center from Danderyd, Sweden.

He’s currently playing for Orebro HK in the Swedish Hockey League.

The Devils made him the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft before trading him as part of the deal for Connor Hellebuyck.

Command is listed at 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, and he’s a left-shot center.

Last year was his first time making it into the major leagues in the SHL. He had played at the junior league level for Orebro starting in 2024-25.

The Devils drafted him based on 44 points in 30 games in the Swedish junior league in 2025-26, when he had 17 goals and 27 assists. He also had a goal and an assist to help Sweden rally in the 2026 U18 World Championship semifinals against the Czech Republic, putting up three goals and four assists in seven games at the tournament.

Command has begun this season in Sweden splitting time between the junior and senior team.

He has yet to record a point at the senior level in six games, but in six games at the junior level, he has seven goals and five assists for 12 points.

When Will Alexander Command Come to NHL?

The timeline on Command likely won’t be rushed given that he’s still 18.

In May, he signed a contract extension with Orebro HK that runs through the 2027-28 season. That would suggest that maybe he spends this season and next season in Sweden.

At that point, Winnipeg could then decide whether to bring Command to North America.

It’ll be a while before the full outcome of the Hellebuyck trade becomes clear, but much of it is riding on Command’s eventual success.