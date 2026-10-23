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Who’s Getting Connor Hellebuyck? Jets Trade News Impacts Hurricanes, Sabres

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Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets reacts
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An Edmonton Oilers trade pitch would land star goalie Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for newly acquired Devon Levi as part of a blockbuster proposal.

It’s happening.

That’s the mood on Friday morning as reports swirl that a Connor Hellebuyck trade from the Winnipeg Jets is imminent.

After a summer of waiting that carried into the 2026-27 NHL season, a deal might finally be here.

Multiple insiders have shared reports suggesting the trade has arrived.

The odd part, though, is that nothing has been said about who the team is yet.

Who’s Getting Connor Hellebuyck?

This is the detail that hasn’t been shared yet. No one has publicized what team is getting Hellebuyck.

Maybe that’ll come out in a few minutes. Maybe it’ll take a few hours.

It’s not totally clear what the delay on this information would be, either.

A similar situation happened in the NFL a few weeks ago when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Marvin Harrison Jr. was being traded by the Arizona Cardinals — but it took two days for it to be firmed up publicly that he was going to the Houston Texans.

That had to do with the deal waiting for that week’s games to happen before being completed. There isn’t a similar kind of timeline in the NHL.

The team that is getting Hellebuyck would want him immediately, and the Jets have no real reason to hold onto him longer than necessary.

It’s possible that those connected to the Jets have let the insiders know the deal is here without more details. Or maybe there are still some final things being worked out. There could even be a last-minute bidding war.

Hopefully it becomes clearer soon.

UPDATE: The latest news from Elliotte Friedman suggests the New Jersey Devils are the team getting Hellebuyck.

Rumored Teams

This has felt like a three-team race for a while between the Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres and Utah Mammoth.

The noise in recent days included less about the Mammoth, although that could just be because they have less of a national media base focused on them.

All three teams are contenders. All three teams need goalies.

Most likely, Hellebuyck is going to one of them. It’s just not clear yet which one.

And hey, the craziest finish to this saga would be if there was a mystery team that swooped in at the last minute. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Who’s Getting Connor Hellebuyck? Jets Trade News Impacts Hurricanes, Sabres

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