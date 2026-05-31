WWE Clash in Italy Final Match Card, Preview and Prediction

For the first time in WWE history, a Premium Live Event will be held in Italy on Sunday, May 31.

Clash in Italy features five heavy-hitting matches that could rival any card outside of WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Here’s the final match card for Clash in Italy:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

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The PLE is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. EST. It will be aired live on ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is reportedly dealing with a back injury, but WWE hasn’t confirmed it, and the match seems to be good to go.

It will be Tribal Combat, which means The Usos are likely going to assist Roman Reigns during the match. Fatu has looked unstoppable since his feud with The OTC started, but Reigns just won the title less than two months ago at WrestleMania 42.

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A title change would be shocking, but the numbers game will come into play to favor The Tribal Chief.

Prediction: Roman Reigns retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther

WWE has already announced that Cody Rhodes and Gunther are set to open Clash in Italy. The two stars will look to steal the show early on in what could be a back-and-forth match.

The Ring General has had the upper hand at times, but Rhodes was able to get shots of his own. Sami Zayn‘s story with The American Nightmare could be in play here.

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Maybe Zayn would even screw Rhodes out of the title to cement his heel turn, though Gunther really doesn’t need a cheap win.

Prediction: Gunther becomes the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has the momentum heading into her rematch against Rhea Ripley. She pinned Mami at Saturday Night’s Main Event and beat Alexa Bliss last Friday on SmackDown.

However, Ripley has only been champion for six weeks, so it’s too early for her to drop the title. Cargill has continued to improve in the ring, but she’ll likely fall short against Ripley for a second time.

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Prediction: Rhea Ripley retains the WWE Women’s Championship.

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca

There has also been reports that Sol Ruca is injured heading into Clash in Italy. But just like the Jacob Fatu situation, WWE has not confirmed or denied the injury to Ruca.

Becky Lynch is doing a great job hyping the match on social media by claiming that Ruca won’t be in Turin.

That sets up a big ovation for Ruca, who hasn’t won a match since being officially called up to the main roster.

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Lynch has always been about giving it back, so it won’t be surprising if she puts over another young star and feuds with her in the next few months.

Prediction: Sol Ruca becomes the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

It seemed like Oba Femi‘s win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 was one and done after The Beast shockingly “retired” at the end of the match.

However, it was all a ruse as Lesnar returned to Raw two weeks ago and attacked The Ruler.

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The plan appears to be a trilogy, so Lesnar could be getting the win in Turin. Some fans might not like it, but it sets up a final match at SummerSlam, where Lesnar has been long rumored to be retiring for real.

Prediction: Brock Lesnar wins via pinfall.