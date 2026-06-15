Roman Reigns Gets Trolled By Conor McGregor After UFC Freedom 250

Plenty of WWE personalities, athletes and celebrities were at The White House on Sunday for UFC Freedom 250. Roman Reigns was pictured at ringside with Triple H ahead of his return to Raw in Baltimore tonight.

After the event headlined by Justin Gaethje‘s upset win over Ilia Topuria, UFC legend Conor McGregor trolled The Tribal Chief on social media.

McGregor retweeted an image of Reigns at UFC Freedom 250 shared by TKO and took a subtle shot at him with a one-word message.

“Who?” McGregor tweeted.

“Notorious” is ramping up his presence on social media ahead of his return to the Octagon after a five-year hiatus. McGregor is scheduled to face Max Holloway at UFC 239 on July 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Roman Reigns’ History With Conor McGregor

Prior to WWE and UFC being under TKO Group back in 2023, Conor McGregor took a lot of shots at WWE Superstars on social media. McGregor even threatened to “slap” the company’s entire roster back in 2016.

“I didn’t mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I’d slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday’s,” McGregor tweeted.

Roman Reigns was one of many WWE stars who responded to McGregor, making fun of the Irishman’s 5-foot-8 frame.

“Your the size of my leg. Shut up,” Reigns wrote.

Your the size of my leg. Shut up. https://t.co/fBVEdf8hE1 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 7, 2016

With WWE and UFC working together more than ever, it won’t be surprising if McGregor ends up inside the squared circle one of these days. UFC is going to promote his return, which would be one of the biggest fights of the year.

McGregor hasn’t fought since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. He lost via doctor stoppage after breaking his lower left leg. He hasn’t won since beating Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18, 2020.

Roman Reigns Returning on WWE Raw

After missing last week’s episode of WWE Raw in Paris, France, Roman Reigns is set to return on the show tonight in Baltimore, Maryland.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce confirmed Reigns’ presence in his mini-preview on X, formerly known as Twitter. It’s going to be interesting to see what The OTC has in store for the WWE Universe as the build toward Clash of Champions continues.

Pearce also announced three matches for tonight’s show:

Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio in the King of the Ring semifinal

IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez in the Queen of the Ring semifinal

Chad Gable vs. Rusev

After a couple of weeks with an early start time in the United States, Raw is back to its original 8:00 p.m. EST start time. Fans can watch the show on Netflix in the U.S. and internationally.