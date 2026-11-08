Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Today: La Liga Preview, Team News & TV Info

Barcelona arrive at the Metropolitano with a two-point lead over Atlético Madrid, but the home side have won seven straight La Liga matches and boast the division’s best defensive record. But there is reason for confidence among the visitors: Barcelona have won their last four league trips to Atlético’s stadium. Hansi Flick’s team also have Raphinha in extraordinary form, making this a potentially explosive meeting between the La Liga leaders and their closest challengers.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona lead the table with 30 points from 11 matches, two ahead of Atlético. Diego Simeone’s team have won nine, drawn one and lost one, conceding only eight goals. Their seven-match league winning streak includes a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid, but they suffered a setback in midweek, losing 2-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Barcelona have also had a difficult spell, losing 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain and 2-1 to Real Madrid before responding with two emphatic victories. They demolished Alavés 6-1 in La Liga and followed that with a 3-0 Champions League win over Aston Villa. The champions have scored 46 goals in 11 league matches, an extraordinary return that underlines the threat they carry even when key players are unavailable.

Raphinha has been central to that attacking success. The Brazilian has scored 15 league goals in his first 10 appearances this season and recently signed a new contract through 2030. Barcelona have also won their last four league visits to the Metropolitano, giving Flick’s side a significant psychological boost. Atlético, however, have the opportunity to move ahead of Barcelona on points and grab the top spot in La Liga with a win before the international break.

Atletico Madrid Team News

Atlético will be without Cristian Romero, who is sidelined with a muscle injury, and Johnny Cardoso, who has a thigh problem. Morten Hjulmand is expected to return after missing Tuesday’s Champions League match against Bayern. Jan Oblak will start in goal, with Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Dávid Hancko and Alejandro Grimaldo likely to form the defensive line.

Pablo Barrios and Hjulmand should anchor midfield, with Giuliano Simeone and Álex Baena providing width and energy. Lee Kang-in is expected to return to the starting lineup and could partner Julián Álvarez in attack. Álvarez has had a relatively quiet league campaign by his standards, but has scored in each of his last two La Liga appearances. He will also have an extra incentive against the club he reportedly wanted to join during the summer.

Barcelona Team News

Barcelona have several important absentees. Dani Olmo, Roony Bardghji and Xavi Espart are definitely out, while Rodri has been ruled out with a hamstring injury after being forced off against Aston Villa. Eric García, Jules Koundé and Andreas Christensen are all facing late fitness assessments, leaving Flick with decisions to make in defence.

Joan García is expected to start in goal, with Brian Fariñas, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and João Cancelo the likely defensive combination. Marc Bernal could partner Pedri in midfield, while Lamine Yamal, Fermín López and Anthony Gordon are expected to support Raphinha in attack. The possible return of Koundé or García would give Flick more defensive flexibility, but neither should be treated as a guaranteed starter.

Probable Lineups

Atlético Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Grimaldo; Giuliano Simeone, Barrios, Hjulmand, Baena; Lee Kang-in, Julián Álvarez.

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Joan García; Fariñas, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermín López, Gordon; Raphinha.

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona Today

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Kick-off is at 9 p.m. CET / 3:00pm ET on Sunday, November 8, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.