Legendary manager Pep Guardiola has revealed his next job will be in charge of a national team.

Speculation has continued to ramp up around the former Manchester City boss and the vacant United States men’s national team job.

The Spaniard has been out of management since ending his decade-long stint in the Premier League in the summer.

During that time, he continued to build his reputation as the world’s best head coach, having won multiple titles, including the Champions League, in Manchester.

Guardiola’s availability has attracted global interest from several federations, including the USMNT.

Reports claim the former Bayern Munich boss would be seen as an ideal replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, who left for Manchester United in November.

Speaking to former Barcelona teammate Romario on RomarioTV, the 55-year-old was asked where he would like to coach next.

“A national team, which is my next step,” he replied.

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Pep Guardiola Reveals He Rejected Italy Job

Guardiola also confirmed that he held discussions with Italy over their vacancy.

However, despite being tempted by the opportunity to coach the four-time world champions, the ex-Barcelona manager admitted he needed an extended break.

“This is the first time I speak about this, but yes, I did talk to them,” Guardiola said.

“I felt embarrassed to say no to Italy, a country like Italy, it would have been one of the greatest honors of my career to coach the Italian national team.

“But I realized I needed to stop. If they had called two years earlier, I probably would have accepted.

“But when (Paulo) Maldini and Leonardo (Bonucci, Italian federation executives at the time), whom I love dearly, reached out, it was at a point where I simply had to stop.

“I needed some time for myself. After 18 years as a coach, with matches every three days, week in and week out, there comes a moment when you just have to say ‘phew.'”

Italy subsequently appointed Roberto Mancini, who guided the Azzurri to European glory in 2021.

Mauricio Pochettino Has Already Backed Pep Guardiola for USMNT Job

Departing head coach Pochettino has already encouraged Guardiola to succeed him as USMNT boss.

“Take it. Why? Because it’s a perfect moment to arrive at the federation,” Pochettino said.

“Everything is on the right path, in the right direction. Of course, take it. Of course, you are going to find really good players, good people – the players can fit his style.”

Argentina was also quick to highlight the quality available in the USA.

Pochettino even went so far as to claim the players would suit Guardiola’s style of soccer, which is usually possession-based.

Across his spells with City, Bayern, and Barcelona, Guardiola has won 12 league titles.

But taking charge of the USMNT would be a completely different challenge. He is yet to declare his interest in the job, but if yet to rule himself out of the running, either.