Barcelona vs. Getafe Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Barcelona hosts Getafe at Camp Nou this Saturday, October 10, for Matchday 8 of La Liga. Finally, the September and October international break is over, and club football returns with this important match for Hansi Flick’s team.

The two sides enter this game in very different situations: Barça sit top of La Liga with 21 points after seven matches and a perfect record of seven wins.

Getafe, by contrast, enter the match in 12th place with eight points from seven matches and a mixed record of two wins, two draws, and three defeats.

Barcelona vs. Getafe: Team News & Starting Lineups

Flick will be without several key players due to injuries, including Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh), and, perhaps most notably, Raphinha, who is dealing with thigh problems.

Joan García and Eric García are doubts for this match due to knee problems, but they are most likely to feature and could even start.

Meanwhile, Getafe also head into this match with at least a couple of confirmed absences, including Juanmi with a muscle injury and Christantus Uche with a knee injury. Abdel Abqar and Kiko Femenia are doubts for this match with muscle and hamstring injuries, respectively

Barcelona’s predicted starting XI vs. Getafe: J. Garcia; E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, G. Jesus, Gordon.

Getafe’s predicted starting XI vs. Barcelona: Soria; Garcia, Djene, Romero, Mojica; Martin, Terrats, Gudelj, Francho, Satriano; Unal.

Barcelona vs. Getafe: Teams Form & Latest Results

Barcelona could be in no better form heading into this match, with five wins in their last five outings. In their most recent match, they defeated Sevilla 3-1 on September 19, after thrashing Racing Santander 7-2 on September 16.

Before that, they beat Levante 4-2 on September 13, after having thrashed Feyenoord 5-1 in the UEFA Champions League on September 9. Before that European win, they beat Valencia 5-0 on September 6.

Meanwhile, Getafe have won just one of their last five matches, with two defeats and two draws. In their most recent outing, they defeated Málaga 1-0 on September 20, after losing 0-1 to Real Betis on September 17. Before that, they drew 1-1 twice against Deportivo Coruña on September 13 and Celta Vigo on September 7. In their previous match, they lost 0-1 to Osasuna on August 31.