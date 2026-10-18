Barcelona Handed Worrying News Before PSG, Real Madrid Games

Bad news for Barcelona. After arriving at the Ciutat Esportiva de Sant Joan Despí 14 hours late, Eric Garcia, Jules Koundé and Gerard Martín underwent medical tests to assess the discomfort they felt at the end of the Betis vs. Barça match.

The first two are ruled out for Tuesday’s match against PSG in Paris. Eric will also miss the match against Madrid after being ruled out for three to four weeks.

The Martorell native withdrew in the final stretch of the match, after scoring a goal, due to a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right thigh. In addition to the matches against PSG and Madrid, he will also miss the games against Alavés, Aston Villa and Atlético de Madrid, just before the second international break of the season.

Koundé, for his part, finished with discomfort from a left ankle sprain and arrived at Sant Joan Despí with an obvious limp, as shown in images captured by laSexta journalist Josep Soldado.

Gerard Martín Doubtful for PSG Clash With Foot Inflammation

As for Gerard Martín, Eric substituted him at halftime, and he is suffering from foot inflammation, but he is expected to be in the French capital, although his condition will need to be monitored over the next 48 hours.

Some 550,000 people participated Saturday in the massive demonstrations held in major French cities to denounce the poor state of public education, the high cost of living and police violence in recent weeks, according to the authorities’ estimate. The General Confederation of Labor (CGT), France’s main union, puts the number of attendees at more than 800,000.

Koundé is awaiting how his discomfort progresses ahead of the important match next Sunday against Real Madrid in Barcelona, for which he remains a doubt, as the Catalan club itself confirmed.