Barcelona vs Aston Villa Today: Champions League Preview, Team News & TV Info

Barcelona welcome Aston Villa to Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League. Unai Emery’s visitors have won all three matches so far in the competition, while Hansi Flick’s side are looking to respond after losing to Paris Saint-Germain. Here is the latest Barcelona vs Aston Villa today preview, including team news, predicted starting XIs and TV information.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa Today – Recent Form

Barcelona got back to winning ways on Saturday with a 6-1 demolition of Alavés, but the result came after two difficult defeats. Flick’s side lost 4-2 away to Champions League holders PSG before suffering a 2-1 Clásico defeat to Real Madrid. They have six points from their opening three European matches and sit eighth in the league-phase standings. Another home win would be important as they look to secure a place in the top eight and avoid the knockout play-offs.

Aston Villa arrive in Catalonia with a perfect European record. Emery’s team have beaten Club Brugge, Fenerbahçe and Viking to collect nine points and move into second place, behind only PSG on goal difference. Their domestic momentum has been less convincing, however. Villa lost 3-0 at Bournemouth in the League Cup before drawing 1-1 with Fulham on Saturday. Emery also returns to Barcelona, where he will be familiar with the expectations and pressure surrounding a major European night. The clubs have not met in competitive action since the 1983 UEFA Super Cup, which Villa won 3-1 on aggregate.

Barcelona Team News

Flick still has a serious defensive shortage. Jules Koundé, Eric García, Andreas Christensen and Xavi Espart are unavailable, while Dani Olmo is also out with an adductor injury. Roony Bardghji remains sidelined with a knee injury. Christensen has taken a small step forward by returning to partial training, but he is not ready to feature against Villa. Flick expects several of his injured defenders to return after the international break, while Espart faces a much longer recovery.

The Alavés victory showed how Flick can adapt, with Frenkie de Jong moving into central defense and academy player Brian Fariñas making his first-team debut at right-back. For Tuesday, Joan García is expected to start in goal, with João Cancelo, Gerard Martín, Pau Cubarsí and Alejandro Balde likely to form the back four. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will be central to Barcelona’s attacking plans, particularly with the teenager closing in on a Champions League scoring record. Yamal has already equaled Kylian Mbappé’s record of 13 goals in the competition before turning 20; one more would give him the record outright.

Aston Villa Team News

Villa have fewer injury concerns, although Emery remains without Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Nicolas Jackson is available after starting and scoring against Fulham on Saturday, taking his tally to eight goals in his first 12 appearances for the club. His pace and movement will be important against a Barcelona defense that has been forced to use unfamiliar combinations.

Zion Suzuki is expected to start in goal, with Matty Cash, Victor Lindelöf, Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen in defense. Boubacar Kamara and João Gomes are options in central midfield, while John McGinn, Johan Manzambi and Emiliano Buendía are likely to support Jackson. Emery has shown he can adjust Villa’s formation depending on the opponent, so Barcelona should expect a disciplined side capable of threatening on the counterattack.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Aston Villa Today

Barcelona are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, although Flick’s defensive injury problems could force another adjustment. Frenkie de Jong is an option alongside Pau Cubarsí at centre-back, while Gerard Martín could also get the nod. Villa are likely to use a similar formation, with Nicolas Jackson leading the attack.

Barcelona (probable): Joan García; João Cancelo, Gerard Martín, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Anthony Gordon; Raphinha.

Aston Villa (probable): Zion Suzuki; Matty Cash, Victor Lindelöf, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen; Boubacar Kamara, João Gomes; John McGinn, Johan Manzambi, Emiliano Buendía; Nicolas Jackson.

These are projected starting lineups, not confirmed team selections. Flick’s biggest decision is who partners Cubarsí in central defense, while Emery has choices in midfield and across the attacking line.

How to Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa Today

Barcelona vs Aston Villa kicks off at 9:00 p.m. local time in Spain on Tuesday, November 3. That is 8:00 p.m. in the UK and 3:00 p.m. ET in the United States.