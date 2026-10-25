Real Madrid Hit by Late El Clásico Setback Before Barcelona Showdown

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in El Clásico after a late change of plans, as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was ruled out with a flu-like illness. The club confirmed the news Sunday morning ahead of the La Liga match at Spotify Camp Nou, leaving José Mourinho to prepare without his first-choice goalkeeper.

Courtois had started every competitive match for Madrid this season and played a key role in their recent Champions League win over RB Leipzig. Andriy Lunin is now expected to start in goal against Barcelona, who sit above Madrid in the league table.

The late setback adds to Madrid’s selection concerns ahead of one of the season’s biggest fixtures, with several other players also reportedly unavailable.

Real Madrid Confirm Late Courtois Setback Before El Clásico

Real Madrid announced Courtois’ absence on Sunday morning, confirming the Belgian goalkeeper would miss the match due to a flu-like illness.

“Courtois is a last-minute absence due to a flu-like illness for tonight’s match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, corresponding to the tenth matchday of La Liga. Illia Voloshyn has been called up in his place.”

Courtois will not travel with the squad to Barcelona. The illness interrupts a season in which he had started every competitive match for Madrid and played more than 1,000 minutes across La Liga and the Champions League.

The 34-year-old had kept clean sheets against Málaga and Villarreal before making several important saves in Madrid’s midweek Champions League victory over RB Leipzig.

Real Madrid have not announced how long Courtois is expected to be unavailable. His late withdrawal means the club must change goalkeepers before facing Barcelona.

Andriy Lunin Faces Key Test Against Barcelona

Andriy Lunin is expected to replace Courtois in goal for Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has not played an official first-team match this season. He last appeared against Espanyol in May 2026.

A start against Barcelona would mark Lunin’s fifth El Clásico appearance. He has recorded more wins than defeats in his previous meetings with Barcelona, although he has yet to keep a clean sheet in those games.

Real Madrid have also called up Illia Voloshyn from their C team to take Courtois’ place in the matchday squad.

Lunin now faces the challenge of starting one of the season’s biggest games without having played a competitive match for Madrid this campaign. He will need support from the defenders in front of him against a Barcelona side that has made a strong start to the season.

Courtois’ absence also adds to Madrid’s reported selection problems. Raúl Asensio, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo are reportedly unavailable, while Vinícius Júnior remains suspended following his red card against Villarreal.

Real Madrid Face Pressure in La Liga Title Race

The late setback comes at a difficult time for Real Madrid. Barcelona entered the fixture at the top of La Liga after winning their opening nine matches, holding a six-point advantage over third-placed Madrid.

Atlético Madrid’s Saturday result also tightened the gap between second and third, increasing pressure on Mourinho’s side to earn a positive result at Camp Nou.

A defeat would make Madrid’s task of catching Barcelona harder, while a win would help them close the gap and strengthen their title challenge.

Madrid arrived in improved form after winning four consecutive matches since the international break. Their midweek Champions League victory over RB Leipzig offered another boost, with Courtois making several important saves before his illness ruled him out of El Clásico.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 local time. With Courtois unavailable, Lunin is expected to take responsibility in goal as Madrid look to avoid losing further ground in the La Liga title race.