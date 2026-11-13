Barcelona Handed Massive €300 Million Boost

Barcelona took an important step toward completing the remodeling of Spotify Camp Nou. The Blaugrana side secured 300 million euros through a bond issue to finance the pending work on their stadium, one of the institution’s most important projects in recent years.

In an official statement, the club said the operation closed after obtaining the necessary authorizations from the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). Goldman Sachs acted as the sole placement agent for this financing.

The 300 million euros will support the transformation of Spotify Camp Nou, the centerpiece of the Espai Barça project, with new infrastructure to offer fans a different experience.

Barcelona Secure €300 Million Financing to Complete Camp Nou

According to the Catalan entity, once the work is completed, the stadium will become the soccer venue with the largest capacity in Europe.

It will also offer expanded premium and hospitality spaces, aiming to diversify services and experiences for attendees.

This new operation is part of the additional financing approved by the member delegates during the Ordinary General Assembly on Sept. 19, which authorized resources to complete the works and address the economic impact caused by the project’s delays.

Although Barcelona has already been able to partially return to its stadium and play a variety of matches since last season, the remodeling still includes work to complete all its facilities and reach the capacity planned in the project.

The project is scheduled for completion in late 2027 or early 2028, with a maximum capacity of 105,000 spectators fully available for the 2028-29 season.

Completing Spotify Camp Nou is a priority for the institution, as the venue will not only be the home of the first team but also one of the club’s main economic drivers, thanks to its new seats, VIP spaces, and hospitality services.

What’s Next for Barcelona?

Following the international break, Barcelona will return to action on Sunday, November 22, when they host Villarreal at Camp Nou on Matchday 13 of the Spanish La Liga season.

They will then travel to face Sabah on Wednesday, November 25, for Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League league phase. Barcelona will wrap up their November schedule with an away game against Deportivo La Coruña on November 29, on Matchday 14 of the Spanish league campaign.