This Saturday, Oct. 10, Barcelona hosted Getafe at Camp Nou on Matchday 8 of the 2026-27 La Liga season. One notable aspect of the match was that, despite being available and included in the squad, Pedri was left on the bench.

Questions have arisen about the Spanish midfielder’s physical condition, but Pedri is physically fine, and head coach Hansi Flick simply decided to rest him.

Why Is Pedri Not Playing Today for Barcelona vs. Getafe?

According to Mundo Deportivo’s Gabriel Sans, this was a possibility anticipated before the match, although he also thought Rodri would be rested. In the end, however, Rodri did start, alongside Gavi and Dani Olmo in Barcelona’s midfield.

Sans wrote, “What will happen with Rodri and Pedri, heavily loaded with Spain? (…) In midfield, Rodri and Pedri could take a breather. Bernal could take the Brazilian’s spot, and although he has always made him play after every break, the Canarian could give up his place to Gavi.”

Pedri did indeed play in every match for Spain during the recent international break, logging 87 minutes against Croatia on Oct. 6, 67 minutes against Czechia on Oct. 3, 33 minutes against Croatia on Sept. 29, and 20 minutes against England on Sept. 26.

This season, Pedri has already made eight appearances for Barcelona across La Liga and the Champions League, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Last season, he made 43 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring two goals and providing 12 assists.

Barcelona Without Raphinha, De Jong and Christensen vs. Getafe

Flick was without several key players due to injuries, including Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh), and, perhaps most notably, Raphinha, who is dealing with thigh problems.

Joan García and Eric García were doubts for this match due to knee problems, but they ultimately played and started for Barça.

Meanwhile, Getafe entered the match with a couple of confirmed absences: Juanmi with a muscle injury and Christantus Uche with a knee injury. Abdel Abqar and Kiko Femenia were doubts for this match with muscle and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Barcelona’s confirmed starting XI vs. Getafe: J. Garcia; Kounde, E. Garcia, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Gavi; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon; G. Jesus.

Getafe’s confirmed starting XI vs. Barcelona: Soria; Kiko, Djene, Gudelj, Romero, Mojica; Garcia, Serrano, Martin, Terrats; Azon.