Barcelona Announce Arrival of Karim Adeyemi From Borussia Dortmund

More than a week since first reported by multiple transfer journalists, FC Barcelona has confirmed the transfer of forward Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona announced Adeyemi’s arrival via a press release and several posts on social media.

“The Munich-born forward joins from Borussia Dortmund and is reunited with Hansi Flick, who handed him his debut for the German national team,” the club wrote. “Now reunited with Flick once again, Adeyemi arrives at a club where he can continue to develop and improve on a daily basis. He joins Barcelona eager to prove himself and fully committed to helping his compatriot’s side. … After a summer free to recharge his batteries and with the whole of pre-season ahead of him, Adeyemi is now officially a Blaugrana.”

Barcelona also confirmed that Adeyemi signed a contract until 2031. However, details of his transfer, including how much the Catalan club paid Dortmund, were not revealed.

The 24-year-old star joins a loaded Barcelona attack that already includes Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Anthony Gordon. He’s a versatile player capable of playing as a right winger, left winger and centre-forward.

Details of Karim Adeyemi’s Transfer

Fabrizio Romano first reported on July 10 that FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of Karim Adeyemi. Romano revealed that Barcelona agreed to pay a €22 million transfer free and €7 million in add-ons.

Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger confirmed that transfer fee but reported that it’s actually €9 million in add-ons. Dortmund were also able to negotiate a whopping 35.0% sell-on clause, which means they get 35.0% of Adeyemi’s next transfer sale.

Adeyemi is the second transfer of the summer by Barcelona, following Anthony Gordon’s €70 million move from Newcastle United. The club has also been linked to Atletico Madrid‘s Julian Alvarez, who is fresh off from a World Cup run with Argentina.

Barcelona had to move in for attackers since Robert Lewandowski moved to the MLS and signed with the Chicago Fire on a free transfer. Marcus Rashford‘s loan ended, and he has returned to Manchester United.

Karim Adeyemi Says Goodbye to Dortmund

After four seasons at Borussia Dortmund, Karim Adeyemi said goodbye to his former teammates, the club’s coaching staff, employees and fans. He visited Dortmund’s training grounds to officially confirm his departure. He also shared a short message to everyone at Dortmund.

“It’s a difficult goodbye for me because I’ve grown very fond of this club and the people here,” Adeyemi said. “I hope we part on good terms and see each other again someday. I wish you all good health and only the best.”

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Adeyemi arrived in Dortmund in 2022 after three seasons with Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. He made a total of 146 appearances, including 98 in the Bundesliga, for the Black and Yellows in all competitions, scoring 36 total goals. He was part of the Dortmund squad that reached the 2024 Champions League Final against Real Madrid.