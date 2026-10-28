Manchester City vs. Brighton Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium this Wednesday, October 28, in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Citizens’ most recent match in the competition was a commanding 5-0 victory over Norwich City on September 17.

Meanwhile, Brighton reached this stage by eliminating Manchester United 3-2 on September 16.

Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News & Starting Lineups

Manchester City will be without several players for this matchup, either due to injuries or a decision to give them a well-deserved rest.

Antoine Semenyo has a knee injury and will not feature, while Matheus Nunes is dealing with muscular problems. However, Nunes’ status is doubtful, so a potential appearance hasn’t been ruled out, though it remains unlikely.

Meanwhile, according to SportsMole, Erling Haaland, Elliot Anderson, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Josko Gvardiol, and Ruben Dias will all be rested.

Brighton, on the other hand, head into the game with several key injury absences, starting with Kaoru Mitoma, who is dealing with a tight injury, as are Femi Azeez and Pascal Struijk. Evan Ferguson has an ankle injury, while Stefanos Tzimas is sidelined with a knee injury and Sadok Yohanna is dealing with a knock.

Meanwhile, Ferdi Kadioglu, Chema Andres, Mats Wieffer, and Yankuba Minteh are all doubts for the match with hip, hip, knee, and ankle injuries, respectively.

Manchester City’s predicted starting XI vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Rulli; Lewis, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Bouaddi, Kovacic; McAidoo, Foden, Doku; Samba.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s predicted starting XI vs. Manchester City: Steele; Costinha, Vuskovic, Dunk, Hadjam; Gross, Yalcouye; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Osman; Rutter.

Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Teams Form & Latest Results

Manchester City have won three of their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on October 24, following a commanding 5-1 victory over AEK Athens on October 20.

On October 17, they defeated Ipswich Town 3-2, returning to winning ways after a 4-2 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain on October 14. They also beat Liverpool 3-0 on October 11.

In the Premier League, Erling Haaland is currently the leading scorer for Enzo Maresca’s team with nine goals, while Antoine Semenyo, Iliman Ndiaye, and Josko Gvardiol lead the team in assists with three each.

Brighton have also won three of their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they lost 2-0 to Liverpool on October 25, following a goalless draw against Jablonec in the UEFA Conference League on October 22. Brighton thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0 on October 18, after beating Kauno Žalgiris 4-0 on October 15. Before that, they defeated Sunderland 2-0 on October 10.

In the Premier League, Charalampos Kostoulas, Jack Hinshelwood, and Pascal Groß are currently Brighton’s leading scorers with three goals each. Groß is the team’s sole leading assist provider with four assists.