US Soccer Withdraws From U-17 World Cup in Qatar Over Safety Fears

Eight days before kickoff, a group of 16- and 17-year-old American players learned their World Cup was off. US Soccer withdraws its Under-17 men’s team from the U-17 World Cup in Qatar, the federation told players and families on Wednesday. It cited a State Department travel warning and the risk of armed conflict in the region.

US Soccer Withdraws: What the Letter Says

The letter, obtained by ESPN, calls it a “difficult decision” to cancel both the team’s pre-tournament camp and its participation. It points to the State Department’s Level 3 advisory for Qatar and related guidance for embassy staff and their families. AFP’s version of the letter adds that the safety and well-being of players and staff “will always be our top priority.”

Level 3 means “reconsider travel,” one step below “Do Not Travel.” The department issued it on October 23 because of the risk of armed conflict. It cites attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces on civilian airports and other infrastructure in neighboring Saudi Arabia. Travelers are urged to prepare to shelter in place and have an emergency departure plan.

This Isn’t the First Time US Soccer Has Walked Away From Qatar

The risk is real, according to USA TODAY’s reporting. Qatar has been targeted by Iranian missiles and drones this year, amid instability after US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February. Two vessels were hit in waters off Qatar in the past two weeks.

US Soccer has made a similar call before. In January 2020, after the US killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, it scrapped a three-week men’s national team camp in Doha. The camp was moved to Florida with less than 48 hours to spare. The difference now is that the stakes are a World Cup, not a training camp.

The Cost of Pulling Out

The US was in Group J with Montenegro, Chile and Algeria, with an opener against Montenegro on Saturday, November 21. Head coach Alex Aldaz had named his 21-player roster only last week, and FIFA published all 48 squad lists on Wednesday, hours before the news broke. The 48-team tournament runs November 19 to December 13 in Doha.

There are consequences. Under tournament rules, a team withdrawing within 30 days of kickoff faces a fine of at least 20,000 Swiss francs (about $24,000), and FIFA can replace it with another team. The Guardian reported the US could also face disciplinary action since qualified teams are required to participate. FIFA declined to comment and there’s no indication any other country plans to follow. Players have been asked not to comment publicly until FIFA responds.

It’s hard to argue with a federation that puts teenagers first. But this is only the second of five straight editions FIFA has assigned to Qatar, so the uncomfortable question will return. Last year the US went out in the round of 32. This time, the players will never get to try.