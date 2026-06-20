World Cup Games Today: Full Schedule, Kickoff Times, TV Channels For June 20

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and after a busy schedule of games on June 19, which was highlighted by Team USA’s win vs. Australia, today, June 20, brings more tournament action as the group stage continues. As national teams are now playing their second group stage games, many countries have the chance to clinch a spot in the knockout round, as seen in today’s World Cup games, which feature several key matchups that could impact a few of the biggest teams in the competition.

After an exciting start to the World Cup schedule to start the weekend, the games today, June 20, are no different, as all four matchups are primed for intrigue, storylines, and potential upsets.

Here’s the World Cup schedule of games today for Saturday, June 20, with the teams playing, kickoff times, where each is being held, and where to watch on TV.

World Cup Games Today: Schedule For June 20

Here is all you need to know for each of the four World Cup games today:

Netherlands vs Sweden – 1 pm EST/10 am PST, Houston Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Germany vs Ivory Coast – 4 pm EST/1 pm PST, Toronto Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Ecuador vs. Curaçao – 8 pm EST/5 pm PST, Kansas City Stadium, live on FS1, FOX One, and Telemundo

Tunisia vs. Japan – midnight EST/9 pm PST, Monterrey Stadium, live on FS1, FOX One, and Telemundo

That is the full schedule of World Cup games today. Like with every day of the group stage going forward, there will be four games per day until that part of the tournament finishes.

What To Know About The Games On TV Today

Now that you know the World Cup games on TV today, here’s a bit more information on each, including what’s at stake and what to watch for.

Saturday, June 20, begins with the big-time Netherlands vs Sweden game, a matchup of two strong European sides. The Dutch national team has never won the tournament, but after an unexpected draw against Japan, it is hoping to bounce back stronger against Sweden, which had a great start to the World Cup with a 5-1 win over Tunisia.

Sweden can win the group by getting a victory, while if the Netherlands wins, it will be in a prime position to advance out of the group stage.

As for Germany vs Ivory Coast, the #9-ranked team and four-time champions had arguably the best first game in the tournament with a 7-1 win over Curaçao, and hopes to keep up that momentum against the African squad. The Ivory Coast won its first World Cup game in surprising fashion over Ecuador, and while still heavy underdogs against Germany, have the chance at a major upset.

If either team wins, it will clinch advancing past Group E and into the knockout round, but a loss won’t seal the fate of either side just yet, as each still has a strong chance of moving past the group stage.

Play

Ecuador vs. Curaçao carries a ton of weight, as while neither is considered a major World Cup contender, a loss for either side means their run in the tournament will be all but finished. Ecuador was expected to be an under-the-radar dark horse, but after a loss to Germany, they are hoping to get at least one win in the competition. Curaçao is playing in the World Cup for the first time ever, and though they remain underdogs against the South American side, are hoping to ruin the party to grab their first-ever win at the tournament.

The last of the World Cup games today, Tunisia vs. Japan, is another interesting matchup. Japan is coming into the game with a strong result against the Netherlands, while Tunisia fired its coach after their opening loss to Sweden. A loss for the North African nation will make them ineligible to advance past the group stage, while a win for Japan, who are the favorites, could put them in a solid position to get to the knockout round.

Stars to watch for this schedule of World Cup games today include Virgil Van Dijk of the Netherlands, Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak of Sweden, Joshua Kimmich, Florian Wirtz, and Kai Havertz of Germany, Moises Caicedo of Ecuador, and Takefusa Kubo of Japan.

Those are the World Cup games on TV today, and what to know about each of the four matchups. The tournament action only continues on Saturday, June 20, as the competition rolls on throughout the weekend after an action-packed first week of games.