World Cup Games Today: Full Schedule, Kickoff Times, TV Channels for June 19

The 2026 World Cup is in full swing, as all 48 teams in the competition have already played at least once. A few squads, like the USMNT, are hoping to clinch a spot in the knockout round with another group stage win. The tournament schedule for June 19, 2026, features several big World Cup games today that could decide the fate of multiple nations at the World Cup.

With USA vs Australia highlighting the day, here’s a look at all the World Cup games today on TV, including who will be playing, kickoff times and locations, and where to watch each match.

World Cup Games Today: Full Schedule For June 19, Including Kickoff Times And TV Channels To Watch

Here’s the full schedule of World Cup games today for June 19, with all the important information you need to know, including who is playing, kickoff times, and TV channels to watch:

USA vs Australia – 3 pm EST/12 pm PST, Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field), live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Scotland vs Morocco – 6 pm EST/3 pm PST, Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Brazil vs Haiti – 8:30 pm EST/5:30 pm PST, Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field), live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Turkiye vs Paraguay – 11 pm EST/8 pm PST, San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi Stadium), live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Those are the World Cup games today. Each could carry significant weight, as the results of all four games for June 19 could decide the future of each nation in the tournament.

What’s At Stake For The Tournament Games Today?

Now that you know the World Cup schedule for today, here’s more information on the importance of each game.

The most notable June 19 World Cup game is USA vs Australia. After each side won its opening game of the tournament, the winner of this Group D match today could clinch a spot in the knockout round.

The USMNT was led by two Florian Balogun goals, but the health of star player Christian Pulisic remains of the utmost importance for the American squad. He has been dealing with a leg injury, and just hours before the game, his status remains uncertain.

The Americans and Australians have been going back and forth ahead of the game today, as CBS Sports’ Mike Grella caused a stir between the two nations when speaking about this game. Still, the USMNT is favored to win the game and advance to the knockout round.

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Another one of the big World Cup games today is Scotland vs Morocco. The Scots beat Haiti in their opening World Cup game, and have a chance to clinch a knockout round spot with a victory.

Brazil vs Haiti has the chance to be one of the least competitive World Cup games in the 2026 tournament. However, smaller nations have been holding their own so far, and while the Haitians did lose to Scotland, only giving up one goal could mean this squad has some upset potential.

Brazil had a difficult draw with Morocco to begin the World Cup, but as for the nation’s game today, there is hope the squad, with some of the best players on the planet, can bounce back and give itself a strong chance to advance out of Group C.

As for Turkiye vs Paraguay, both nations lost their opening World Cup games to Australia and the USA, respectively, and another loss for either would all but end their tournament run in Group D. If one side can finish with a win, it will have the chance to advance to the knockout round, but a draw could still make that difficult.

With all four World Cup games today, each team playing from either Group C or Group D, there is a chance for major drama throughout.

Mexico in Group A is the only team to clinch a spot in the knockout round, but if any of Team USA, Australia, or Scotland can find a victory on June 19, they will be in a prime position to continue their 2026 World Cup run.

The schedule of World Cup games today begins with USA vs Australia, followed by a few other exciting matchups on June 19.