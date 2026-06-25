World Cup Games Today: USA Vs Turkiye, Full Schedule, Where To Watch

Today, June 25, features several major World Cup games on TV as the tournament rolls into one of the final days of group stage play. Yesterday, June 23, brought a ton of action as some national teams advanced, while others were eliminated. Now, with Team USA in the spotlight, there are a few big-time World Cup games on the schedule today that could have a sizable impact on who moves on and what the Round of 32 bracket will look like.

While USA vs Turkiye is the most notable World Cup game on TV today, there are five other matchups. Here’s everything you need to know about the soccer games today, including who is playing, kickoff times, where to watch, and what’s at stake for every matchup.

World Cup Games Today: Full Schedule, Kickoff Times, Where To Watch On TV For USA Vs Turkiye And Other Matchups

Here’s the full World Cup schedule today with all the information about the six soccer games set to be played on Thursday, June 25, with USA vs Turkiye capping off the night in Group D:

Group E:

Ecuador vs Germany: 4 pm EST/ 1 pm PST, at New York New Jersey Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Curaçao vs Ivory Coast: 4 pm EST/ 1 pm PST, at Philadelphia Stadium, live on FS1, FOX One, and Universo

Group F:

Japan vs Sweden: 7 pm EST/ 4 pm PST, at Kansas City Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Universo

Tunisia vs Netherlands: 7 pm EST/ 4 pm PST, at Dallas Stadium, live on FS1, FOX One, and Telemundo

Group D:

USA vs Turkiye: 10 pm EST/ 7 pm PST, at Los Angeles Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Paraguay vs Australia: 10 pm EST/ 7 pm PST, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, live on FS1, FOX One, and Universo

Those are all the World Cup games on TV today, with Groups D, E, and F all closing out the group stage. Groups A, B, and C finished out their group stage games yesterday, and now the three following groups will be decided, with who moves on and who is knocked out of the tournament, based on the results that happen today.

What’s At Stake For The Schedule On TV Today

Beginning with Ecuador vs Germany, the first of the World Cup games today, the South American team needs a win to stay alive and have a chance to advance to the knockout round after drawing and losing their first two games. Germany has already moved on, and a win or a draw would guarantee winning Group D.

Next, with Curaçao vs Ivory Coast, a win for either side could vault them into the next round, especially if Germany handles business against Ecuador. Curaçao would need a victory and to win by at least three goals to advance and bad Ecuador result, while Ivory Coast can move on with a win, or a draw and Ecuador finishing with a draw or loss.

The following slate of Group F games today starts with Japan vs Sweden, and this could be one of the biggest matchups, as both sides could move on to the knockout round with a win. Japan will advance with a victory or draw, while Sweden needs a win to vault into second, or even first place, depending on what happens with the Netherlands. Both teams are still alive, but will need some luck in order to guarantee moving on in the World Cup.

As for Tunisia vs Netherlands, the North African country is already knocked out and can’t advance regardless of winning. As for the Netherlands, a win and Japan loss would seal a Group F victory, while a draw and Japan win would see them drop to second. The Netherlands will be rooting for Sweden, as, if the Northern European nation finds a victory, the Netherlands would be almost guaranteed a spot in the next round. Still, there’s a lot left to play for in Group F.

The highlight game of the day is USA vs Turkiye, but this matchup doesn’t matter for either side, as the USMNT has already won Group D while Turkiye has been eliminated. Team USA is set to rest four players, but will get star Christian Pulisic back from injury in what is a tune-up game for the squad heading into the knockout round.

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The World Cup schedule today will close out with Paraguay vs Australia, which is a massive game for both sides that have the same record after two group stage matches. A win for either would guarantee finishing second place, while a draw could make things complicated. However, according to Fox Sports, if Australia wins, Paraguay would still have a good chance of moving on as one of the top third-place teams.

“The game between Paraguay and Australia promises to have far more drama, as the winner finishes second and the loser could be out. A draw, however, likely results in Australia finishing second but Paraguay advancing as a top-eight second-place team,” Brian Sciaretta wrote.

Those are all six World Cup games today, with all the information you need to know, including what’s at stake for every national team playing. After the first day of final group stage games that saw a ton of action, Thursday, June 25, is expected to be no different as the knockout round bracket starts to take shape.