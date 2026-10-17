Alexander Volkanovski To Go Into Acting After UFC Career Is Over

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski says that he wants to go into acting when his mixed martial arts career is over.

Volkanovski made his feature film acting debut in the new Street Fighter movie, playing Joe in the film.

Clearly, Volkanovski enjoyed his experience acting in the film, as the 38-year-old UFC legend now says that, once his fighting career is over, he plans on going into acting.

Alexander Volkanovski Will Act Once MMA Career Is Up

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Volkanovski revealed that he plans on acting once hi s MMA career is over.

“I don’t mind (acting), but I’m still a fighter so I can’t be doing too many of those gigs but I can play a small role here and there until the fighting is done. Yeah 100% (in the future I want it to be a full-time thing), I want to play a major role, that’s the plan, play major roles, lead actors in films. I do really enjoy it, I enjoy being in front of the camera and I can definitely see a future there, but right now, I’m a fighter,” Volkanovski said (via Bloody Elbow).

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In addition to acting in movies, Volkanovski also has his “Cooking With Volk” YouTube series, plus he often does skits on social media, so he is clearly serious about keeping his face in front of the camera, as he truly enjoys being an actor these days, in addition to being an elite UFC fighter.

Alexander Volkanovski Fights at UFC 333 Next Weekend

Next Saturday, Volkanovski puts his UFC featherweight title on the line when he takes on undefeated Russian Movsar Evloev in the main event of UFC 333.

Volkanovski is coming off back-to-back decision wins over Diego Lopes and will look to add another featherweight title defense to his resume here against Evloev.

Per the latest betting odds, the fight is essentially a Pick ’em, with both Volkanovski and Evloev at -110 odds to get their hands raised.

Based on how these two fighters match up, this should be a very close bout, and one that will determine the current king of featherweight.