UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates admitted he was “angry” that Islam Makhachev ducked him for a fight at UFC 336.

Prates was supposed to fight Makhachev in the main event of UFC 336, which takes place on January 30 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

However, Makhachev refused to take the fight despite UFC president Dana White confirming that he had verbally agreed to it. With Makhachev out, the UFC created an interim welterweight title bout in the co-main event of UFC 336 between Prates and Michael Morales, with the main event now featuring UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van against Manel Kape.

Carlos Prates Angry Islam Makhachev Didn’t Fight Him at UFC 336

Speaking to MMAFighting.com via Squawka, Prates admitted that he was angry when he found out that Makhachev wouldn’t fight him at UFC 336, though he said he’s calmed down now after the initial shock of the fight falling apart.

“A little bit angry. Not a little bit, like a lot, angry. If you don’t have any injury and are in good health, why are you not fighting? You’re a fighter, and you say you want to be an active champ. We talked already about January, and then after you don’t show up. ‘I just don’t want to fight because I don’t want to.’ No reason, no injury. I think it’s (expletive). That’s why I got mad. But now it’s okay,” Prates said.

Carlos Prates Excited for Challenge of Michael Morales

Instead of fighting Makhachev, Prates will instead fight Morales, an undefeated knockout artist who arguably is a more dangerous opponent than Makhachev.

Prates’s plan is to go in there, beat Morales, and then prove without a doubt that he is the next man in line for Makhachev and the welterweight title.

“He’s a really good opponent. He’s young, he’s tough, he knocks people out, but I think he’s less hard than Makhachev. It’s still a dangerous fight. I’m really excited to fight him in January and prove I’m the real number one. I’m the number one already, but to prove that (I’m ready) for the fight with Makhachev, I’m next,” Prates said.