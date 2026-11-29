Real American Freestyle officially announced that Henry Cejudo vs. Arman Tsarukyan will headline RAF 17. The surprising matchup materialized after some banter during the RAF 15 press conference.

Cejudo and Tsarukyan both competed at RAF 15 last night. Cejudo earned a tech fall victory over Song Yadong in the main event. Tsarukyan, meanwhile, also won decisively, pinning former UFC lightweight champion Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis in 45 seconds.

RAF 17 is scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina at a venue yet to be determined, on Jan. 23. The match is expected to be contested at a 169-pound catchweight.

‘Triple C’ is an Olympic gold medalist, so he will aim to use his experience to make up for the size disadvantage.

Henry Cejudo Explains the Reason for Challenging Arman Tsarukyan

Henry Cejudo explained his reasoning for pursuing a matchup against Arman Tsarukyan in RAF.

According to the former two-division UFC champion, he holds Tsarukyan in high regard and wants to test himself.

“I respect Arman. That’s the only reason why I’m challenging him. Obviously, I’m ten years older than the man, but I see the potential in him. I see the fact that he’s been doing a great job promoting wrestling. But I also feel like, man, let’s step up the competition. Let’s go up against somebody that has legit wrestling accolades and has won a lot of things in combat sports,” Cejudo said during the RAF 15 post-event press conference.

He continued:

“That’s why I gotta kinda pick on him a little bit. But the only reason why I pick on Arman a little bit is because I respect him. That’s it.”

There is a mutual respect between Cejudo and Tsarukyan, as the two were more playful during their faceoff at the end the press conference.

Cejudo Calls Tsarukyan a Difficult Challenge

Cejudo also expressed interest in getting on the RAF 16 card next month to gain additional preparation for Tsarukyan.

The former two-division UFC champion considers the lightweight contender a worthy opponent who poses a significant challenge. Cejudo wants to ensure that he is fully prepared and believes another match before RAF 17 will help him achieve that.

“I think my focus would be I would like to get one more wrestling match before Arman. And I would like to go wrestle in Long Island, New York. I would like to get one more because I know what I’m up against,” Cejudo said during the RAF 15 post-event press conference.

He continued:

“I know Arman is good. I’m gonna have to watch out for his chest wrap, I’m gonna have to watch out for a lot of things. And I think he does too with me, and I think it’s a contrast match. Arman’s only 5′ 6″, I’m 5′ 4″. So the ironic thing that he’s calling me short is kinda crazy, so I think I have what it takes to legit beat him,” Cejudo said.