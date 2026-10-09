Diego Lopes Predicts Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev

Diego Lopes shared his prediction for the upcoming UFC featherweight title fight at UFC 333 between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev.

UFC 333 takes place on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and the headliner is a phenomenal matchup between the sport’s two best featherweights, Volkanovski and Evloev.

Lopes — who has fought Volkanovski twice and Evloev once — shares his prediction for the upcoming UFC featherweight title bout.

Diego Lopes Shares Prediction for Volkanovski vs. Evloev

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Lopes shared his prediction for Volkanovski vs. Evloev.

“This is a tough fight for both. So, I don’t know if Movsar can put pressure on Volkanovski on the cage, on the ground. I still think Volk. He beat me two times, so I know he’s still here. I still think Volkanovski can take that. He’s a big legend in this sport. Yeah, the door would open at ’45 (if Volkanovski loses), but now I think I have a couple of interesting things at 155,” Lopes said.

The Champ Is a Slight Underdog

According to the latest betting odds for the UFC 333 main event, Volkanovski is a very slight +100 underdog compared to -120 for the challenger, Evloev.

As good as Volkanovski is and has been for so many years, he is also 38 years old now, and at some point he will hit the proverbial wall.

Evloev, meanwhile, is 32 years old, right in the middle of his athletic prime, and he is a perfect 20-0 in his MMA career with a 10-0 UFC record, having never once tasted defeat during his entire mixed martial arts career.

Volkanovski has the experience advantage in this fight, especially with regard to title fights, but Evloev doesn’t know how to do anything other than get his hand raised, which should make for a very intriguing matchup.

We will see how this fight between the sport’s two best fighters at 145 lbs plays out, but either way, it should be very interesting.

As for Lopes, he returns to the Octagon at UFC 335 in December when he goes up against UFC BMF champion Charles Oliveira in what should be an absolutely outstanding lightweight bout.