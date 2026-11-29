UFC commentator Michael Bisping told top-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Navajo Stirling to switch camps.

Stirling and his teammate at City Kickboxing, UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, will not fight each other, according to their head coach, Eugene Bareman.

But Bisping believes this is a big mistake and that Stirling needs to leave the camp and go his own way, as the belt should be his ultimate goal.

Michael Bisping Urges Navajo Stirling to Leave City Kickboxing

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping urged Stirling to leave City Kickboxing and find another gym.

“If I’m Navajo Stirling, I’m probably going to leave the gym. If I’m Navajo Stirling because I’m in this for me and certainly if I have a family to think of, it’s like, forget Carlos Ulberg, I want to be champion of the world. I want to look after my children. I want to make sure they have a roof over their head, food on their table. That’s why I got into fighting. Okay, simple as that,” Bisping said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Will Navajo Stirling Switch Camps?

Right now, based on what we have heard, Stirling has no intention of switching gyms in the immediate future.

Ulberg’s injury is buying some time for him to make a decision about what his future holds, as the two cannot fight anytime soon since the champ is still out.

In the meantime, Stirling has been busy calling out other fighters, including former UFC light heavyweight champions Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, and accepting a fight from heavyweight star Josh Hokit.

The UFC is going to Saudi Arabia next weekend for an event and then back to Las Vegas for UFC 335, so UFC president Dana White will be speaking to the media at some point.

It will be interesting to hear what the UFC president thinks about this issue, as he’s always said that he views fighting in the world’s top fighting organization as an opportunity to better your life for you and your family, so it will be curious to see what he says about Stirling and Ulberg.