Daniel Cormier Reacts to Usman Nurmagomedov Gang Attack

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier shared his reaction to the Usman Nurmagomedov gang attack, condemning him for his actions.

Nurmagomedov and his team jumped Merab Dvalishvili and a friend at an Abu Dhabi hotel this week in a viral incident that was videotaped and posted online.

Now, Cormier is speaking out against what happened.

Daniel Cormier Condemns Usman Nurmagomedov’s Actions

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Cormier condemned Nurmagomedov for his actions in Abu Dhabi.

“I watch these situations happen, and I watch professional fighters make decisions that, at times, can be very damaging and dangerous. Today, I saw dangerous actions. I saw Usman Nurmagomedov and a group of guys jump Merab Dvalishvili. Watching that visual was actually very sad, because I know Usman; I know Merab. I know that there’s a lot of bad blood between these two camps. I also know that it should never lead to behavior like we saw today,” Cormier said (via MMAFighting.com).

“Emotions run high, but I think — and this is me talking about this, even after fighting Jon Jones in the lobby of the MGM Grand, and pursuing fights in so many situations — emotions run high in rivalries. At times, I was guilty of bad behavior. But today was really bad, and it should never happen. We as fighters should not fear or worry about our safety whenever we go to places to do other things.”

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Usman Nurmagomedov Punished

In the end, Nurmagomedov was among eight people sentenced to jail time of six months in an Abu Dhabi prison, while Dvalishvili was fined but released.

The one question that everyone wants to see answered is whether or not the UFC will still sign Nurmagomedov, who is a free agent, to a contract.

While UFC president Dana White made it clear that he was unhappy with this incident, the UFC is also in the business of signing the best fighters in the world. Despite what happened here, don’t be shocked or surprised when the UFC announces that it has signed Nurmagomedov to a free-agent deal once this is all over and done with.