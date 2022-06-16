Fighter Slammed for Bouncing ‘On Conor McGregor’s D***’

Social media sensation Logan Paul recently took aim at UFC star Conor McGregor’s friend and training partner, Dillon Danis.

Danis is a polarizing figure in the mixed martial arts community. He’s a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt, as well as a 2-0 fighter who is currently signed to Bellator. He hasn’t competed in MMA since June 2019, however, as he had knee reconstruction surgery in March 2020.

“El Jefe” has long had a rivalry with both Logan and Jake Paul, with Danis calling for boxing matches with both brothers.

Well, Logan Paul decided to reignite the bad blood during a recent appearance on comedian Andrew Schulz’s “FLAGRANT” podcast.

After alleging that Floyd Mayweather Jr. still owes him millions for their exhibition boxing match last year, Paul said: “Floyd, how could you call yourself the GOAT? You couldn’t even finish me. What am I, high school? Your punches are softer than the pillow Conor McGregor makes Dillon [Danis] bite.”

Paul then turned his attention fully to Danis, taking aim at Danis’ relationship with McGregor, his inactivity as a mixed martial artist and the time Danis was choked by a bouncer before being arrested in September 2021.

“That’s right,” Paul continued. “You’re up next, Dillon Danis. Question, what the f*** is up with your face, man? You look like a diabetic Count Chocula. You haven’t fought in three years. There are puppies in Sarah Mclachlan commercials with more cage time than you. ‘In the Arms of an Angel,’ a perfect description of Dillon getting choked out by that bouncer.

“And you know Dillon’s also a bouncer… on Conor McGregor’s d***.”

Paul Said One of Danis’ Friends Pulled a Gun on His Friend

While on the podcast, Paul admitted that Danis would likely win in a street fight because of his BJJ prowess. Also, according to “Maverick,” one of Danis’ friends pulled a gun on Paul’s friend and business partner, Mike Majlak, while they were in New York.

“I just won’t get in a street fight [with Dillon Danis],” Paul said via BJPenn.com. “A hundred percent, I agree, he’s one of the best jiu jitsu guys in the world. Actually here in New York, one time, ’cause you know Dillon, me and Jake and all have been beefing for some time. We were at a party, this was when Dillon was on crutches and one of his boys pulled a gun on Mike [Majlak]. Legit.”

Paul Boxed Floyd Mayweather in 2021, KSI in 2019 & 2018

Although it’s unclear if fight fans will ever see Paul inside the boxing ring again, he did participate in an exhibition match with Mayweather. They boxed in June 2021 and the bout went all eight rounds. Because of the nature of the match, no winner was declared.

Paul has two other boxing matches under his belt. He competed against fellow YouTuber KSI in an amateur and professionally sanctioned match, fighting him to a majority draw in their first bout in 2018, and a split-decision loss in 2019.

As mentioned, Maverick has accused Mayweather of not paying him what he’s owed for their clash, which Mayweather has firmly denied.

