Movsar Evloev Challenges Arman Tsarukyan to Featherweight Bout

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev has challenged lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan to drop down in weight and fight him.

Evloev returns to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC 333 when he battles UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the belt.

If Tsarukyan, who is the top contender in the UFC lightweight division, ever wants to drop down to featherweight, then Evloev is more than willing to fight him.

Movsar Evloev Open to Fighting Arman Tsarukyan

Speaking to Meta MMA Plus before UFC 333, Evloev issued an open challenge to Tsarukyan to drop down to 145 lbs and fight him.

“If Arman wants to come down to featherweight, like I said, it’s my territory. Make 145 and we’ll fight, if the UFC wants that fight, of course,” Evloev said.

Would Arman Tsarukyan Drop Down in Weight?

It seems unlikely that Tsarukyan would drop down in weight, given that he has had issues making 155 lbs in the past, which is part of the reason why he didn’t end up fighting Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 in January 2025, as he had issues cutting weight the night before weigh-ins.

That being said, if Tsarukyan could theoretically make the featherweight limit of 145 lbs, then a matchup against Evloev would be a really good one, as these are two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts today.

We’ll have to see what Tsarukyan says in response to Evloev’s challenge, because while it’s interesting, he obviously has a bigger fish to fry at the moment as he chases a UFC lightweight title shot against champion Justin Gaethje.

Coming off a brutal KO win over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331, Tsarukyan is more than deserving of fighting Gaethje for the belt at 155 lbs. But Gaethje is also unsure whether or not he wants to continue fighting, as he is mulling retirement.

Regardless of what Gaethje does, this callout by Evloev to Tsarukyan to drop down to his weight class is very interesting, and even more so if he beats Volkanovski this weekend at UFC 333 to claim the promotion’s 145 lbs title, as an Evloev vs. Tsarukyan featherweight title fight would be highly intriguing.