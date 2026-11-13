Tom Aspinall Predicts UFC 334 Heavyweight Title Bout

Former UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall shared his prediction for the UFC main event between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit.

Aspinall gave up the UFC heavyweight title earlier this year after being unable to fight due to an eye injury he suffered against Gane in their fight last year at UFC 321.

Still, he has a vested interest in watching Gane — who was promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champ after Aspinall gave up his belt — take on Hokit this Saturday in the UFC 334 main event, as he could potentially fight the winner if his eye injury is cleared by doctors.

So, who does Aspinall think wins?

Tom Aspinall Shares Prediction for UFC 334 Headliner

Speaking to Cloudbet Combat, Aspinall said that he thinks Gane will finish Hokit via TKO to retain the UFC heavyweight title.

“I think Gane’s going to win. I think that ultimately Hokit’s going to tire, and Gane is going to keep him at the end of his punches and kicks. I can see a way that Hokit can win by just making it ugly and roughing him up a little bit, but I don’t think it’s likely. I would say Ciryl Gane would do a late stoppage by strikes, fourth or fifth round,” Aspinall said.

Ciryl Gane Favored to Defeat Josh Hokit

Per the latest UFC 334 betting odds, Gane is a -190 favorite to defeat Hokit, who is a +165 underdog.

Gane should have a big striking advantage in this bout if it stays on the feet, but if it hits the floor, then Hokit could be at an advantage, as he is the superior wrestler, at least on paper.

As for who Aspinall would rather have win, for his career it makes more sense if Gane wins and he gets the chance to fight him again next year in his return from the Octagon and potentially get his belt back.

But at the same time, if Hokit wins, then a matchup between him and Aspinall would be a lot of fun, as both men would likely talk a ton of smack in the lead-up to that potential title fight.