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Matthew Schaefer Sets “Unbelievable” Overtime Record vs Predators

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ELMONT, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Matthew Schaefer #48 of the New York Islanders looks on against the Vancouver Canucks during the game at UBS Arena on October 13, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Matthew Schaefer added another entry to his growing list of NHL firsts, playing the entire five-minute overtime in the New York Islanders’ 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Schaefer became the first player to skate all five minutes of an overtime period. Stats Perform later confirmed it is the first time a player has done so in the post-lockout era.

Friedman wrote:

“Have to go back and watch, but it looks like Matthew Schaefer became the first to play all 5 mins of overtime in NYI’s 4-3 shootout win in Nashville. Islanders gave him a breather with a timeout before powerplay at 2:17 of OT, but he was out there for all of it. Unbelievable.”

The Islanders did give their young defenseman a brief breather. A timeout before a power play at the 2:17 mark of overtime let Schaefer catch his breath, but he never left the ice. He finished the night with 32:16 of total ice time.

Schaefer Wasn’t Coasting Either

The most impressive moment came late in the extra frame. With about 40 seconds remaining, Schaefer hustled back on defense to stop a Nashville breakaway, then made another strong defensive play against Filip Forsberg after the power play. Fans and analysts quickly praised the effort, with one observer calling him “amazing.”

Others, a small minority, said it was the wrong decision since the Islanders didn’t score.

Wherever you land, it was an impressive feat of conditioning that few could do, especially given the 3-v-3 nature of overtime and the open ice. The back-and-forth is taxing, even for the best-conditioned athletes.

Schaefer Continues to Set New Heights in the NHL

The performance is the latest highlight in a young career already full of them. Schaefer has broken several rookie records and won the 2025-26 Calder Trophy. On Sunday, October 25, he reached another milestone when he scored his 25th career goal in the Islanders’ 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars. That total moved him past Bobby Orr for the second-most goals by a teenager in NHL history.

He also became the seventh teenage defenseman in NHL history to reach 70 career points.

The Islanders lean heavily on Schaefer, and this overtime showcase is another example of how much they put on his plate and how often he defies logic.

“This kid is unbelievable,” wrote one fan. “He played the final 0:32 of regulation too,” added another.

Jim Parsons is an experienced freelance writer, and full-time credentialed journalist covering the Edmonton Oilers. Other content contributions include: NHLtradetalk.com, The Hockey News, The Hockey Writers and now Heavy.com More about Jim Parsons

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Matthew Schaefer Sets “Unbelievable” Overtime Record vs Predators

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