Pat Murphy Explains Why Brewers Didn’t Use Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy explained why he didn’t use Jacob Misiorowski in Game 4 of the World Series.

The Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays played an epic Game 4 on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, with Tampa Bay eventually winning the game 4-3 in the 12th inning.

Milwaukee carried a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the 12th inning, but ended up losing the game when the Rays came back against struggling Brewers reliever Shane Drohan, whose playoff ERA is now 18.00.

Instead of using Drohan, though, Brewers fans were hoping that Murphy would use the team’s ace, Misiorowski, out of the bullpen. He chose to hold onto “The Miz,” and the Brewers blew the game.

The Brewers still lead the Rays 3-1 in the best-of-seven World Series, with Game 5 taking place on Wednesday night in Tampa.

So, why didn’t Murphy use Misiorowski?

Pat Murphy Explains Not Using Jacob Misiorowski

Speaking to reporters following the game, Murphy explained why he chose not to try to win Game 4 and the World Series with Misiorowski, the team’s best pitcher, entering in relief.

Per Brewers reporter Curt Hogg, Murphy decided not to use Misiorowski in Game 4 because he was saving him for Game 5.

“Pat Murphy said Jacob Misiorowski was not an option he wanted to burn in a one-run game in extra innings with a 3-0 series lead. Misiorowski will start Game 5,” Hogg wrote on his X.

Did Pat Murphy Make the Right Pitching Decision?

The question Brewers fans everywhere are asking now is: Did Murphy make the right call?

While there’s no guarantee the Brewers would have beaten Tampa Bay, it does feel like the team would have had a much better chance if Misiorowski had come out of the bullpen and gone up against the Rays’ lineup instead of Drohan, who really struggled in this game.

While Murphy did have to balance playing a potential Game 5 on Wednesday night with trying to win Game 4 and finish the World Series there and then, ultimately it feels like he made the wrong move, as you can’t take any game for granted in the World Series, as Murphy may have.