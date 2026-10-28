Timberwolves Learn The Truth About Anthony Edwards’ Sudden Knee Injury Following 47-Point Performance

The Minnesota Timberwolves have received concerning news about superstar Anthony Edwards just days into the 2026-27 NBA season. Edwards will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee Thursday and is expected to miss approximately two months. The development comes immediately after the 25-year-old delivered a spectacular 47-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, ESPN insider Shams Charania has now revealed why Minnesota decided it could no longer wait to address the injury.

During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Charania explained that Edwards’ latest setback involves the same knee that troubled him last season. The issue resurfaced during Minnesota’s season opener against the Miami Heat and continued despite Edwards producing at an elite level.

“This is the same right knee that Anthony Edwards injured last season and dealt with swelling a year ago,” Charania explained, adding that Edwards reinjured it during the opener in Miami.

That revelation makes Monday’s performance against Cleveland even more remarkable. Edwards scored 47 points in Minnesota’s 127-125 overtime loss, demonstrating his offensive brilliance while dealing with an injury serious enough to require surgery.

However, Charania reported that additional medical examinations following the game changed the situation.

“Still, he just put up 47 points last night in Cleveland, but since has seen more imaging,” Charania said. “It showed increased issues there.”

The Timberwolves consequently faced a difficult decision. They could continue managing Edwards’ discomfort throughout the regular season or address the problem immediately and potentially improve his long-term availability.

According to Charania, Minnesota chose the second option.

“The Timberwolves and Edwards opted to address the situation now versus having it linger the second half of the season,” Charania explained.

Timberwolves Prioritize Anthony Edwards’ Championship Goals

Perhaps the most revealing part of Charania’s report concerned Edwards’ mindset entering an extended recovery.

Edwards began the season averaging 33.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists through four games. Those numbers positioned him among the NBA’s most productive players and suggested another potential run at major individual recognition.

Unfortunately, a two-month absence would likely prevent him from reaching the NBA’s 65-game threshold for most major regular-season awards, including MVP and All-NBA honors.

Charania revealed that Edwards’ representatives are not allowing those consequences to influence the decision.

“Anthony Edwards’ manager Justin Holland told me tonight it’s not about individual accolades or All-NBAs or anything else,” Charania said. “It’s a single focus for Anthony Edwards, and that’s winning a championship.”

That perspective should provide Timberwolves fans with some encouragement despite the disappointing news.

Minnesota entered the season with legitimate postseason ambitions. Edwards’ ability to dominate games remains central to those aspirations, but keeping him healthy when the playoffs arrive is considerably more important than protecting his early-season statistics.

The Timberwolves must now navigate a significant stretch without their franchise cornerstone. Other players will need to assume additional offensive responsibilities while Edwards focuses on recovering.

There is no guarantee that his rehabilitation will follow the projected timeline. Nevertheless, Minnesota’s decision reflects a willingness to sacrifice immediate success for a potentially healthier second half.

Edwards has already demonstrated how dangerous he can be, even while managing physical limitations. The hope is that addressing the injury now allows him to return without those same restrictions.

For Edwards and the Timberwolves, the objective is clear. Individual awards can wait. The championship pursuit cannot.