Steelers’ QB Plans Take Interesting Turn Involving Arch Manning: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have two young quarterbacks waiting behind Aaron Rodgers, but that hasn’t stopped their front office from taking a closer look at possible replacements in the 2027 NFL draft.

A new report puts one of Pittsburgh’s most important draft decision-makers at a college game featuring two quarterbacks who have been drawing attention for very different reasons. One had already been mentioned as a player the Steelers should watch.

Steelers’ Andy Weidl Reportedly Scouted Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss

Pittsburgh assistant general manager Andy Weidl attended Saturday’s Texas-Ole Miss matchup in Austin to evaluate quarterbacks Arch Manning and Trinidad Chambliss, according to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi.

Fillipponi reported Tuesday that Weidl, who helps assemble Pittsburgh’s draft board, made the trip as part of a scouting mission. He also suggested the Steelers have shown interest in one of the two passers.

“The Steelers have allegedly shown early draft interest in Chambliss,” Fillipponi wrote.

There was already evidence of Pittsburgh’s presence at the game. Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders reported Saturday that two team representatives were in Austin for the matchup, though his report did not name Weidl.

Texas defeated Ole Miss 34-27 after surrendering a 21-point lead. Manning completed 18 of 30 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

Chambliss had a rougher statistical night despite leading the Rebels back into the game. He completed 25 of 52 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Both of his touchdown throws came in the second half as Ole Miss tied the game at 24 before Texas pulled ahead.

Trinidad Chambliss Was Already on Steelers’ Quarterback Radar

The reported trip is especially interesting because Chambliss had come up in a recent discussion of Pittsburgh’s future at quarterback. In his Oct. 22 mailbag, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo suggested the Steelers could prioritize an experienced college quarterback if they pursue a first-round pick at the position.

“They seem to like more experienced college QBs, which makes Ole Miss senior Trinidad Chambliss a player to circle, even this early in the process,” DeFabo wrote.

That possibility was also discussed in earlier Chambliss draft speculation, before the reported visit to Austin.

The Steelers’ interest in the position isn’t hard to understand. Rodgers has repeatedly said this will be his final NFL season. Pittsburgh is 5-2 after winning three straight games, a record that could make landing an early first-round pick more complicated if the success continues.

Pittsburgh drafted Will Howard in the sixth round in 2025 and Drew Allar in the third round this spring. Both are on the roster, but neither has established himself as the next starter. DeFabo previously suggested a Howard-Allar competition could develop next summer even if the Steelers add another quarterback.

Weidl’s involvement would carry weight. The Steelers have said the assistant GM is responsible for organizing the draft board that guides the team’s selections. The reported Austin trip follows an earlier scouting visit by Weidl to watch another quarterback prospect, Drew Mestemaker, in September.

Saturday gave the Steelers a look at Manning’s late-game response and Chambliss’ comeback attempt, alongside five combined interceptions. Those performances add another layer to Pittsburgh’s evaluation of a draft class that could determine its next starting quarterback.