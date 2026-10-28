49ers Floated Another Deadline Target After DeForest Buckner Trade

The San Francisco 49ers have begun dealing despite the NFL trade deadline being on Nov. 10. On Oct. 27, the Indianapolis Colts traded DeForest Buckner back to the Niners, where he spent the first four seasons of his career, in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

With Buckner now back in the mix in San Francisco, the 49ers are being urged to continue to add to ensure that they are the team that reaches the Super Bowl. Former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson floated the Niners as one of two potential landing spots for New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson.

“The 49ers have a chance,” Wilson said in an Oct. 27 video from CBS Sports. “If I’m Garrett Wilson, I’m checking out the San Francisco 49ers. If I’m Kyle Shanahan, I’m making the call. I’ve got my guy Mike Evans a little dinged up. He can make plays in the red zone, but to find a player who can run every single route for you, that’s Garrett Wilson.”

Wilson has played 238 pass snaps for the Jets so far this season, recording a 76.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he has hauled in 37 receptions on 51 targets for 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns while averaging 12.0 yards per reception and generating 110 yards after the catch.

Jets Urged to Consider Trading Garrett Wilson at Deadline

Moreover, recently, WFAN’s Craig Carton believes that the Jets have to consider trading the wideout, especially if it garners a first-round pick to help their rebuild.

“Do you trade him for a first-round draft pick? You have to have that conversation,” Carton said in an Oct. 26 video from WFAN. “Right now, with the Colts‘ loss [on Oct. 25], the Jets have two top-10 picks and three top-15 picks in next year’s draft.

“Garrett Wilson will get a first-round draft pick if we decide we’re going to see what he’s worth on the open market.”

Garrett Wilson Would Be a Fit for 49ers Offense

Wilson isn’t alone in seeing that the Jets receiver is a fit for the 49ers, as he would be a wideout who’s around the same age as Brock Purdy and could be a duo for the next half-decade, even after players like Evans and potentially George Kittle leave due to their age.

PFF recently floated the Niners as the best landing spot for Wilson if the Jets decided to trade away the wide receiver.

“The Jets don’t seem pressed to deal Wilson, but his low target share has continued propping up in recent weeks,” Bradley Locker wrote in an Oct. 21 article. “On top of that, general manager Darren Mougey has swiftly established himself as a wheeler-dealer executive, making almost anyone on the team’s roster a plausible target.

“The 49ers already own one of the most efficient and explosive offenses in football, but a player like Wilson would take them over the top as Super Bowl favorites — even if the cost wouldn’t be cheap.”

San Francisco dealt away a fourth-round pick in the Buckner trade and still have their first-, second-, and third-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft should they want to make a major move.