Rockets Must Overcome Two Major Absences to Stay Unbeaten

The Houston Rockets are entering Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 4-0 record. The Bucks are 1-3, but without Alperen Sengun and , this could still be a tough matchup. The Bucks are a fast-paced team that puts a lot of pressure on the rim. With Sengun and Adams out, Milwaukee may have their eyes wide open toward the rim.

Rockets Must Find an Answer at Center

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 15: Clint Capela #30 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball during the game against Kenrich Williams #34 of the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on October 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Clint Capela could find himself getting a lot of playing time. He is a player who used to be known for his defense and rebounding. Capela, in his best season, averaged 2 blocks and 14.3 rebounds per game. This clearly isn’t the same player, but if he can even just do half of that, it could put the Rockets in a good spot.

Houston also has the ability to go with a small-ball lineup. They could play Jabari Smith Jr. at the center spot. This would allow the Rockets to stretch the floor with shooting while also playing fast. They’ll be able to get out and go off a rebound. Smith is also a solid defender and would be able to switch everything. This would allow Houston to have switches all over the floor.

Kevin Durant and the Others Must Deliver

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 26: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Toyota Center on October 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant and the guards must have a big game. By guards, I’m talking about Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson. Those three will have to do a lot in this game to give Houston an advantage. They are missing a bunch of scoring and rebounding without Adams and Sengun and will have to get that production from somewhere else.

Smith is also a player who has already shown the capability of scoring 30 points. He is tall with long arms; they will need him to crash the boards. Durant will have to be aggressive in looking for his shot. VanVleet will need to try to get everyone involved while also creating for himself. They will need to find paint production from somewhere.

Bucks Present a Frontcourt Problem

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 19: Myles Turner #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on January 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Without Sengun, Myles Turner could become a problem. He is a good rebounder and an even better defender. Offensively, he can shoot threes and can also score in the paint. The Bucks are heading into this game with a 1-3 record. Houston will need to find rebounding from someone because Milwaukee is a really good offensive rebounding team.

The Rockets can’t afford to give up second-chance points. The Bucks have good rebounders all over, and when Turner goes to the bench, Kel’el Ware comes in. Ware provides them with the exact same stuff that Turner does. He gives them rebounding, three-point shooting, paint scoring, and defense. Houston will need to rebound as a team.

This is a game that the Rockets should still win. Even without Sengun and Adams, they are a deep and well-rounded team. They need to just take care of business without giving the Bucks any hope. If Milwaukee even feels for a bit that they have a chance, then it could get bad for Houston. They need to just go in and take a good lead from the start without allowing any type of comeback.