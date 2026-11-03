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Liberty Make Final Decision on Chris DeMarco After Playoff Exit

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Chris DeMarco
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Chris DeMarco of the New York Liberty looks on during the fourth quarter of game three of the SemiFinals of the WNBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Dream at Barclays Center on October 09, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Liberty faced a disappointing 2026 season, with a rough start and a quicker-than-expected playoff exit.

Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally’s injuries really set the Liberty up for some growing pains early in the year. After a 3-4 start and a 13-12 record at one point, they clawed their way to a 26-18 record and barely got in as the eighth seed.

They stunned the WNBA world by sweeping the first-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the first round. The Atlanta Dream would give New York a taste of their own medicine with a sweep in the semifinals.

All of this happened under a new head coach, Chris DeMarco. The disappointing end to the season brought on questions about whether DeMarco would stick around. New York got their answer.

New York Liberty Decided on Chris DeMarco’s Future

Chris DeMarco
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: Head coach Chris DeMarco of the New York Liberty reacts during the second half of game two of the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs against the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

ESPN WNBA insider Alexa Philippou reported that the Liberty are going to make a change at head coach. DeMarco will not be retained.

“Breaking: Chris DeMarco will not be retained as head coach of the New York Liberty, sources told ESPN. In his sole year at the helm, New York went 26-18 and was the No. 8 seed in the playoffs before getting swept by the Atlanta Dream in the semifinals. The Liberty will now seek their third head coach in three years.”

This was DeMarco’s first professional head-coaching job after spending the last 10 years with the Golden State Warriors. He started on the player development team before becoming an assistant coach.

New York Liberty Search For New Head Coach

New York Liberty
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 27: Members of the New York Liberty huddle against the Minnesota Lynx during the fourth quarter of Game One of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Target Center on September 27, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

This is a brutal loss to take, as it will now be three head coaches in three years. New York is trying to find the right person to lead a championship-ready team.

With stars like Breanna Stewart heading into the twilight of her career, the window is starting to close for the Liberty. If they want to stay competitive, they need to win now.

Expect New York to be aggressive in finding the next head coach and bringing in a proven winner. They took a chance on a first-time coach, and it didn’t work. A veteran head coach could be a good route to get this team back to the WNBA Finals.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Liberty Make Final Decision on Chris DeMarco After Playoff Exit

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