Liberty Star Sabrina Ionescu is in her Content Creator era and Fans are Loving It

For many WNBA players, the offseason means playing overseas or in Unrivaled, but for one New York Liberty star, it means her content creator era has just begun.

After a tough WNBA season for the Liberty, Sabrina Ionescu recently began posting on TikTok more than ever before. In the past week and a half, she’s shared five videos, and fans are here for it all.

Sabrina Ionescu is Captivating Fans on TikTok

Ionescu isn’t new to TikTok, but as her followers know, she’s not one to post often. To fans’ delight, that seemed to turn the corner in early November.

On November 5, she posted a simple “5 a.m. wake up and get ready” video as she’s getting ready for a “busy day.”

She does her skincare routine, brushes her hair and puts it into a ponytail, eats breakfast, hops into the car with her husband, Hroniss Grasu, to drive to a “commercial shoot,” gets dressed to film, gets in a workout and pool recovery before some lunch, reads a book, enjoys dinner, and winds down while watching a game. Then it’s time to get ready for bed. Her day started at 5 a.m. and ended at 10 p.m.

The video received more than 164,000 views, 16,000 likes, and hundreds of comments.

“Sab is back on TikTok,” one person wrote in the comment section. Another said, “Okay, we’re getting more content love this.”

‘I’ll Drop the Skincare Routine if I Feel Like It’

Sabrina’s following TikTok video was all about her skincare, where she even joked about dropping her routine if she “feels like it.”

Fellow WNBA player Marina Mabrey took to the comments to say, “I’m screaming.” Another viewer pointed out, “‘If I feel like it’ please the people need to know.” Another viewer said, “Pls feel like it.”

Her next TikTok video was purely jokes. Captioned, “He’s just staring deep into my soul,” it shows her husband looking past her to watch a football game while they’re out to eat.

The Big Ten Conference dropped into the comments to say, “Awwww love the way he looks at y-.” Another view said, “That’s one way to do it, I guess.”

Sabrina Ionescu Shares About Crashing her Twin Brother’s ‘Bachelor Party’

In the next TikTok video Sabrina shared, she dished on how she “crashed” her twin brother’s “bachelor party.”

“I just so happened to be in the same city as his bachelor party for a day. So it’s me and 12 of the boys tonight going to dinner. As we’re going to dinner tonight and of course, I’m going because, yeah, I’m the life of the party,” she said as her husband stood next to her. “They won’t have fun if I’m not there.”

She then did a fit check with her hubby and showed some scenes from the bachelor party.

“Welcome to my bachelor party,” she enthusiastically said while surrounded by all the guys. She then showed how she led them all to the fun. “My bachelor party is like so fun so far,” she said while smiling.

After showing a few more scenes from the night, she asked her brother if she was the “life of the party” and how his night was, to which he replied, “Life of the party, for sure. It was fun. Thank you for tagging along, I mean, being the life of the party for sure.”

Marina Mabrey hit the comment section once again, this time saying, “I’m actually weak.” Another viewer said, “We love this side of Sab.” And one other shared, “I’m living for this social media Sab.”

She ended up posting a follow up video when her flight was grounded and she had to continue with the bachelor party fun.

Will The Liberty Trade Sabrina Ionescu?

The question on many fans’ minds right now is whether or not Sabrina will return to play for the Liberty next WNBA season or if she could possibly get traded.

According to Women’s Fastbreak on SI, there are questions of whether or not the Liberty need to make some changes after missing the finals the past two seasons. Sabrina played only 31 games last season and averaged 14.6 points on 38.8% shooting from the field and 29.5% from deep. She had her lowest scoring average last season since 2021.

Do you think Sabrina Ionescu will be traded or will she remain on the Liberty another season?