USC’s Juju Watkins Makes Return — While Saniyah Hall Puts Country On Notice

For as long as Juju Watkins is a member of the USC women’s basketball program, she will be its face, its sun, the player their orbit revolves around.

She will be far from alone this season as she makes her triumphant return from injury, though. The Trojans have Jazzy Davidson, a known commodity at this point, but it’s the newest face who might make USC one of the most dangerous teams in the country: Saniyah Hall.

USC will open its season on Nov. 2, but the Trojans played one exhibition game for public consumption before then, a 78-76 win over Cal.

And in that game, while it was clear Watkins was healthy and back, Hall stole the show — at least as much as anyone can steal the show from Juju and Jazzy this season.

Juju Watkins Return Stats

While just an exhibition game, USC had its hands full in a fun in-state clash with a fellow power-conference team in Cal.

Watkins did plenty of good things while being held back just a bit with a 22-minute workload.

The superstar went 6-for-14 from the floor, missing both her 3-point attempts, and 6-for-6 at the line. That meant Watkins finished with 18 points to go with three rebounds, three steals, two blocks, two assists and one turnover.

Her all-over-the-court impact is as much proof as anything that Watkins is really back.

Davidson looked comfortable playing alongside Watkins, too, finishing the exhibition with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Hall outdid them both.

Get To Know Saniyah Hall

In the exhibition against Cal, Hall was an absolute monster — she scored 23 points on 9-for-13 from the field, including 2-for-3 from 3-point land, while making 3-of-3 free throws.

Hall added six rebounds, five steals, one assist and one turnover.

The country’s No. 1 recruit looked immediately like one of the best players in the country.

There’s no reason to expect anything less than Hall, who has been rising toward this stage for a while.

A native of Lorain, Ohio, she spent her first two seasons of high school basketball at the Laurel School in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where she was pretty much unstoppable.

She then spent a season at Montverde Academy in Florida and then finished her high school career at SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio.

Hall led the McDonald’s All-American Game with 21 points to earn MVP honors. As a junior at Montverde, she was named the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year.

This also isn’t her first time playing with Davidson, who she teamed with at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, winning gold.

Hall also played for Team USA at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit, leading Team USA with 19 points while getting eight rebounds and four steals in a win over the World Select Team.

Every single aspect of Hall’s game suggests she’s ready for college basketball stardom. And playing alongside Juju, everyone will soon know Saniyah’s name, too, if they don’t already.