USC’s Juju Watkins Tears Up After 588-Day Absence Brings Emotional Return

College basketball is back, and nowhere is that a more brilliant thing than the return of Juju Watkins to the court for the USC Trojans.

Watkins hadn’t played a college basketball game (not counting exhibitions) in 588 days. Her return was well overdue, and the entire sport is better for it.

It was special to see Watkins play on Monday in a 100-68 win over UNLV.

It was also cool to see Watkins’ comments after the game, when she had tears in her eyes as she spoke about all she had been through.

Juju Watkins Stats

Watkins wasn’t super efficient, but otherwise she was her usual self against UNLV.

The superstar guard put up 21 points while shooting 9-for-22 from the floor — she missed all five of her 3-point attempts. Watkins also shot 3-of-4 from the foul line.

Watkins added five rebounds two assists, two steals and a block while not turning the ball over.

She was one of three players with 20-plus points for the Trojans, along with recent top recruits Jazzy Davidson (23 points on 10-11 FG) and Saniyah Hall (22 points on 7-8 FG).

This certainly looks like it’ll be a formidable USC team with the big three of Juju, Jazzy and Saniyah.

“So proud of (Davidson), shoutout Saniyah tonight, she did wonderful,” Watkins said postgame.

Juju Watkins Gets Emotional

Watkins spoke with CBS Sports courtside after the game, and while she chuckled and denied that there were tears in her eyes, there certainly were as she spoke about what this all meant to her.

“It was great to be out here and to see the first one fell through, it really helped,” Watkins said. “I’m just grateful to be out here today.”

Watkins was then asked what she was most proud of.

“I think I’m most proud of my consistency,” Watkins said. “There were days where I could’ve given up. I just kept pushing through, and I’m just grateful that I’m here.”

588 days later… 🥹 JuJu Watkins gets emotional after an unforgettable return to the court. #NCAAWBB x 🎥 CBSSN / @USCWBB https://t.co/Ig3hMPs0vm — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) November 2, 2026

“There’s just so many hours that went into this, so I’m just really grateful that I’m at this point,” Watkins concluded.