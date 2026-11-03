Hi, Subscriber

USC’s Juju Watkins Tears Up After 588-Day Absence Brings Emotional Return

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 02: JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans waits to shoot a free throw against the UNLV Lady Rebels in the first quarter of a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Trojans defeated the Lady Rebels 100-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

College basketball is back, and nowhere is that a more brilliant thing than the return of Juju Watkins to the court for the USC Trojans.

Watkins hadn’t played a college basketball game (not counting exhibitions) in 588 days. Her return was well overdue, and the entire sport is better for it.

It was special to see Watkins play on Monday in a 100-68 win over UNLV.

It was also cool to see Watkins’ comments after the game, when she had tears in her eyes as she spoke about all she had been through.

Juju Watkins Stats

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 02: Kennedy Smith #11, Saniyah Hall #2, JuJu Watkins #12, Jazzy Davidson #9 and Sara Okeke #17 of the USC Trojans wait on the bench to be introduced before a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series game against the UNLV Lady Rebels at T-Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Trojans defeated the Lady Rebels 100-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Watkins wasn’t super efficient, but otherwise she was her usual self against UNLV.

The superstar guard put up 21 points while shooting 9-for-22 from the floor — she missed all five of her 3-point attempts. Watkins also shot 3-of-4 from the foul line.

Watkins added five rebounds two assists, two steals and a block while not turning the ball over.

She was one of three players with 20-plus points for the Trojans, along with recent top recruits Jazzy Davidson (23 points on 10-11 FG) and Saniyah Hall (22 points on 7-8 FG).

This certainly looks like it’ll be a formidable USC team with the big three of Juju, Jazzy and Saniyah.

“So proud of (Davidson), shoutout Saniyah tonight, she did wonderful,” Watkins said postgame.

Juju Watkins Gets Emotional

Watkins spoke with CBS Sports courtside after the game, and while she chuckled and denied that there were tears in her eyes, there certainly were as she spoke about what this all meant to her.

“It was great to be out here and to see the first one fell through, it really helped,” Watkins said. “I’m just grateful to be out here today.”

Watkins was then asked what she was most proud of.

“I think I’m most proud of my consistency,” Watkins said. “There were days where I could’ve given up. I just kept pushing through, and I’m just grateful that I’m here.”

“There’s just so many hours that went into this, so I’m just really grateful that I’m at this point,” Watkins concluded.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

USC’s Juju Watkins Tears Up After 588-Day Absence Brings Emotional Return

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Women's College Basketball News

More Heavy on Women's College Basketball News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x