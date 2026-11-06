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2 College Basketball Teams Score on Wrong Basket Within 1 Hour — Arkansas, Southern Utah Benefit

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FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - OCTOBER 24: The Arkansas Razorback basketball team huddles up before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bud Walton Arena on October 24, 2025 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It’s something you don’t even think about much at all, but it’s very important for a basketball team to know which direction it’s going on the court.

Because at all times, one basket accumulates points for one team, while the other basket accumulates points for the other team, no matter who shoots the ball through each hoop.

It’s a dilemma that you might see in a viral video of a first-grader who doesn’t really understand the concept and simply wants to put the ball in the basket.

It’s not something you want to see at a Division I level, though — and to be fair, you usually don’t.

But somehow on Friday afternoon, two Division I women’s college basketball teams scored on the wrong basket within about an hour of each other in separate games.

It seems like it shouldn’t ever happen, but something must’ve been in the air on Friday.

Northwestern State Scores in Wrong Basket vs. Arkansas

The first team to benefit from this wild phenomenon was Arkansas.

The Razorbacks were hosting Northwestern State, and while the visitors were operating an offensive press break, one of their guards caught a pass going toward their defensive basket and had a momentary lapse.

She made the layup, and it was two points for Arkansas, who hadn’t even shot the ball.

You can watch it here (or at this link if it doesn’t display properly):

Arkansas went on to win 89-59, so it turns out to not be a big deal in this game.

The basket did confuse ESPN’s play-by-play, though, which reads that Arkansas “team” made an 80-foot 2-point shot.

New Mexico State Scores on Wrong Basket vs. Southern Utah

The stakes were a lot higher when New Mexico State stole an inbound pass and proceeded to score on the wrong basket against Utah State later on Friday.

There were just 20 seconds left, and Southern Utah held a 61-60 lead before the bucket. This help from New Mexico State gave them a 63-60 lead — and the broadcast didn’t even get the points right, initially crediting NMSU.

You can watch it here (or at this link):

In this case, New Mexico State won 64-63. So despite the mistake, New Mexico State scored the game’s last four points to win anyway.

It’s just a reminder that sometimes, sports provide something that you’ve rarely, if ever, seen. That’s why we watch.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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2 College Basketball Teams Score on Wrong Basket Within 1 Hour — Arkansas, Southern Utah Benefit

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