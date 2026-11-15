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MiLaysia Fulwiley Arrested: Multiple Charges for LSU Transfer From South Carolina

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BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Milaysia Fulwiley #23 of the LSU Tigers takes a shot over Nya Robertson #1 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the second half of a game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 26, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

LSU women’s basketball player MiLaysia Fulwiley was arrested late Saturday night.

A former star at South Carolina who transferred to LSU, Fulwiley was booked on multiple charges, according to On3 Sports’ Talia Goodman.

Here’s what is known so far about Fulwiley’s arrest.

MiLaysia Fulwiley Arrest Charges

GettyAUBURN, ALABAMA – FEBRUARY 8: MiLaysia Fulwiley #23 of LSU Tigers shoots the ball as Mya Petticord #1 of the Auburn Tigers defends during the first half at Neville Arena on February 8, 2026 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images)

Fulwiley is facing five charges, according to On3 Sports:

  • Resisting an officer
  • Aggravated assault
  • Flight from an officer
  • Aggravated battery
  • Obedience to police officers

This is what happened, per On3 Sports:

The incident occurred after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Fulwiley allegedly put her vehicle in reverse after being told to stop by an officer, then drove forward, striking an officer with her vehicle and then leaving the scene, according to WBRZ.

After leaving the scene, Fulwiley’s vehicle was eventually cut off by a responding officer. Her and a passenger from the vehicle were then removed, and Fulwiley was taken into custody.

LSU Statement on MiLaysia Fulwiley

GettyCOLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – JANUARY 22: Milaysia Fulwiley #23 of the LSU Tigers dribbles against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Reed Arena on January 22, 2026 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

LSU released a short statement on Sunday afternoon.

“We are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it’s an ongoing legal matter,” the statement said.

MiLaysia Fulwiley Career

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Milaysia Fulwiley #23 of the Louisiana State Tigers takes a shot against Ashlon Jackson #3 of the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Fulwiley is in her fourth season as a college basketball player.

She played two seasons for the South Carolina Gamecocks before transferring to LSU ahead of last season.

So far this season, Fulwiley is averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game in four games.

LSU is 4-0 with four blowout victories: 129-35, 131-22, 100-43 and 101-37 against overmatched SE Louisiana, Texas Southern, McNeese State and Denver.

LSU’s next game is home on Monday night against Troy.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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MiLaysia Fulwiley Arrested: Multiple Charges for LSU Transfer From South Carolina

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