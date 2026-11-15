MiLaysia Fulwiley Arrested: Multiple Charges for LSU Transfer From South Carolina

LSU women’s basketball player MiLaysia Fulwiley was arrested late Saturday night.

A former star at South Carolina who transferred to LSU, Fulwiley was booked on multiple charges, according to On3 Sports’ Talia Goodman.

Here’s what is known so far about Fulwiley’s arrest.

MiLaysia Fulwiley Arrest Charges

Fulwiley is facing five charges, according to On3 Sports:

Resisting an officer

Aggravated assault

Flight from an officer

Aggravated battery

Obedience to police officers

This is what happened, per On3 Sports:

The incident occurred after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Fulwiley allegedly put her vehicle in reverse after being told to stop by an officer, then drove forward, striking an officer with her vehicle and then leaving the scene, according to WBRZ. After leaving the scene, Fulwiley’s vehicle was eventually cut off by a responding officer. Her and a passenger from the vehicle were then removed, and Fulwiley was taken into custody.

LSU Statement on MiLaysia Fulwiley

LSU released a short statement on Sunday afternoon.

“We are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it’s an ongoing legal matter,” the statement said.

MiLaysia Fulwiley Career

Fulwiley is in her fourth season as a college basketball player.

She played two seasons for the South Carolina Gamecocks before transferring to LSU ahead of last season.

So far this season, Fulwiley is averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game in four games.

LSU is 4-0 with four blowout victories: 129-35, 131-22, 100-43 and 101-37 against overmatched SE Louisiana, Texas Southern, McNeese State and Denver.

LSU’s next game is home on Monday night against Troy.