Juju Watkins-Jayden Daniels Relationship Rumors Sparked by New Decision

Jayden Daniels and Juju Watkins haven’t confirmed anything about being in a romantic relationship.

But whether or not they’re boyfriend or girlfriend, they sure find their way into each others’ lives a lot.

The latest move by Daniels has re-sparked the rumors.

Daniels showed up on Sunday at the USC basketball game against South Carolina — Southern California vs. South Carolina in “The Real SC.”

The schedule worked out for Daniels. The Commanders played on Thursday, so although this is a Sunday game for Watkins, Daniels doesn’t have a game to be at himself.

So there he is courtside.

It’s a huge game, one lots of hoops fans will be paying attention to between the Nos. 1 and 3 teams in the country.

Fans will speculate that Daniels has a very specific reason to be there.

Are Jayden Daniels and Juju Watkins Dating?

Neither star athlete has confirmed any kind of relationship.

They also haven’t disappeared from the picture, though. They keep showing up for one another.

If they aren’t together, they certainly are great supporters of the other.

Are Jayden Daniels and Juju Watkins Related?

This is one rumor that has been debunked.

When these two were first rumored as a romantic couple, there were odd “facts” circulating about similar bloodlines.

That isn’t the case, though. They aren’t cousins.

Juju Watkins WNBA Future

Watkins returned this season after missing all of last year with an injury.

This is set to be her last college season. Watkins is eligible to leave for the WNBA after this campaign.

First, she’d like to win a national championship. Teaming with Jazzy Davidson and Saniyah Hall, USC has a legitimate chance to do so.