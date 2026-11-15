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Juju Watkins-Jayden Daniels Relationship Rumors Sparked by New Decision

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 02: JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans waits to shoot a free throw against the UNLV Lady Rebels in the first quarter of a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Trojans defeated the Lady Rebels 100-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jayden Daniels and Juju Watkins haven’t confirmed anything about being in a romantic relationship.

But whether or not they’re boyfriend or girlfriend, they sure find their way into each others’ lives a lot.

The latest move by Daniels has re-sparked the rumors.

Daniels showed up on Sunday at the USC basketball game against South Carolina — Southern California vs. South Carolina in “The Real SC.”

The schedule worked out for Daniels. The Commanders played on Thursday, so although this is a Sunday game for Watkins, Daniels doesn’t have a game to be at himself.

So there he is courtside.

It’s a huge game, one lots of hoops fans will be paying attention to between the Nos. 1 and 3 teams in the country.

Fans will speculate that Daniels has a very specific reason to be there.

Are Jayden Daniels and Juju Watkins Dating?

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 01: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates the 27-10 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Neither star athlete has confirmed any kind of relationship.

They also haven’t disappeared from the picture, though. They keep showing up for one another.

If they aren’t together, they certainly are great supporters of the other.

Are Jayden Daniels and Juju Watkins Related?

This is one rumor that has been debunked.

When these two were first rumored as a romantic couple, there were odd “facts” circulating about similar bloodlines.

That isn’t the case, though. They aren’t cousins.

Juju Watkins WNBA Future

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 02: JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans waits on the bench to be introduced before a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series game against the UNLV Lady Rebels at T-Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Watkins returned this season after missing all of last year with an injury.

This is set to be her last college season. Watkins is eligible to leave for the WNBA after this campaign.

First, she’d like to win a national championship. Teaming with Jazzy Davidson and Saniyah Hall, USC has a legitimate chance to do so.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Juju Watkins-Jayden Daniels Relationship Rumors Sparked by New Decision

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