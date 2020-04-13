How to Watch Good Eats Reloaded Season 2 Online Without Cable

For nearly 250 episodes, Good Eats with Alton Brown was a staple of the Food Network and the Cooking Channel. In 2018, a spinoff was introduced called Good Eats: Reloaded, which combines footage from past episodes with new segments on the advances in cooking science and trends since the episode originally aired. Now, Season 2 premieres Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can stream the Cooking Channel and watch Good Eats: Reloaded live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Cooking Channel is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Good Eats: Reloaded live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

While it’s normally included as an extra add-on, the Cooking Channel is currently included in FuboTV’s main channel package as part of a special deal until April 16. The main channel package comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Good Eats: Reloaded live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

The Cooking Channel is included in Hulu With Live TV’s Entertainment add-on:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV and the Entertainment add-on, you can watch Good Eats: Reloaded live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Good Eats: Reloaded’ Season 2 Preview

Good Eats: Reloaded | Season 2Your next dose of Reloads starts April 13 at 9|8c on Cooking Channel Subscribe and ring the bell! Facebook: http://facebook.com/altonbrown Instagram: http://instagram.com/altonbrown Twitter: http://twitter.com/altonbrown 2020-04-06T20:21:12.000Z

The Cooking Channel describes Good Eats: Reloaded as chef Alton Brown “revisiting the Good Eats library and renovating some classic episodes by adding new scenes, new science, and new recipes. The result: Good Eats: Reloaded is both a celebration and update of favorite Good Eats moments, complete with Alton’s signature humor and smart spin on food. And in true Good Eats fashion, fans can also expect cameras where they ought not be.”

The 13-episode first season aired in the fall of 2018 to much success and in August 2019, the Cooking Channel ordered a second season of “Reloaded.”

“I constantly look back and I constantly want to change things and I’m constantly reevaluating,” Brown told TheWrap at the time. “If I’ve learned something as a cook, it’s to constantly reevaluate and question everything you’ve done. Besides, other people are doing research and proving things and you’ve gotta be able to look back at what you’ve done and say, ‘That was wrong’ or ‘I could do it better now’ or ‘There’s a better way of doing that.’”

FULL EPISODE | The Egg Files: The Reload with Alton Brown | Good Eats: Reloaded​@Alton Brown's #GoodEatsReloaded is BACK! 🎉🎉 He's mixing the old with the new and giving his popular recipes updated twists you're gonna love 😋 In this full episode, Alton Brown shares new recipes for fried, scrambled and boiled eggs! Don’t miss an ALL-NEW season of Good Eats: Reloaded starting next Monday at 9|8c on @Cooking Channel Get more #GoodEatsReloaded: https://www.cookingchanneltv.com/shows/good-eats-reloaded Check out Alton's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfDNi1aEljAQ17mUrfUjkvg 2020-04-06T14:00:11.000Z

So a new season “Reloaded” season starts this week with an episode titled “The Egg Files: The Reload,” which “reaches way back to reload episode three of “Good Eats”; there are brand new recipes for fried, scrambled and boiled eggs, as well as a look at an old pan from a new angle.”

Then on April 20, episode two is titled “True Brew: The Reload,” which promises, “A lot has happened in the world of coffee since this episode first aired in 2000; since then, Alton Brown has brewed — and consumed — a lot of coffee; here’s his new look at roasting, grinding, brewing and the gear needed to do it.”

“Reloaded” season two comes on the heels of the Food Network revival of the original Good Eats. This revival series is titled Good Eats: The Return and it premiered on August 25, 2019. There is no word yet on if that revival will continue.

Good Eats: Reloaded airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Cooking Channel.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘Good Eats: The Return’ Online Without Cable