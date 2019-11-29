7 Best Black Friday Headphone Deals on Amazon

Black Friday is a special day for enthusiasts of all types.

It is a particularly important day for music lovers, as its huge discounts greatly drop the barrier of entry into high-quality headphone listening.

This year, sales are more widespread than ever. You’ll find massive discounts on all sorts of headphones, from audiophile over-ear monitors, to durable sport earbuds, to mid-range noise-canceling cans.

Between wired and wireless pairs, on ears and earbuds, entry-level and high-end, these are the best Black Friday headphone deals on Amazon. If you’ve already got a nice pair for yourself, then you can consider headphones for a nearly universal Christmas gift.

The clock is ticking on these holiday deals, so read on below and start saving on headphones now.