7 Best Black Friday Headphone Deals on Amazon

Black Friday is a special day for enthusiasts of all types.
It is a particularly important day for music lovers, as its huge discounts greatly drop the barrier of entry into high-quality headphone listening.
This year, sales are more widespread than ever. You’ll find massive discounts on all sorts of headphones, from audiophile over-ear monitors, to durable sport earbuds, to mid-range noise-canceling cans.
Between wired and wireless pairs, on ears and earbuds, entry-level and high-end, these are the best Black Friday headphone deals on Amazon. If you’ve already got a nice pair for yourself, then you can consider headphones for a nearly universal Christmas gift.
The clock is ticking on these holiday deals, so read on below and start saving on headphones now.
Equipped with a sleek, sporty design, the Powerbeats Pro are some of the best iPod headphones available right now, and they’re available for 20% off this Black Friday. They look and sound incredible, and the built-in ear hooks ensure that you get a secure fit, even during intense physical exercise.
The Powerbeats Pro, like the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds, are true wireless headphones, meaning they do not have a cord that connects them to your music device, nor do they have a cord connecting the two headphones. If you’ve never experienced true wireless headphones for yourself, you’ll be shocked at how big of a difference it makes.
The Powerbeats Pro headphones will give you up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge, which can be extended using the wireless charging case for up to 24 hours of entertainment. They’re even equipped with low-battery fast charging; just five minutes in the case will get you 1.5 hours of playtime when the battery is low.
The Powerbeats Pro are currently available in four colors—Black, Ivory, Moss, and Navy—all of which are available at the 20% off price while supplies last.
The Apple AirPods need no introduction; they are easily the most popular true wireless headphones out there right now, and they’re currently on sale for 19% off for Black Friday.
As an enthusiastic AirPods owner, I can say that these headphones are absolutely awesome. They’re super comfortable, no matter your ear size or shape, and they sound incredible. Pairing them with your iPhone and other Apple products is incredibly easy, and the whole experience feels very refined. AirPods have a battery life of about 5 hours on a single charge, with more than 24 hours using the charging case.
One feature I really love about the AirPods is the ear detection feature, which automatically pauses or plays your music when the headphones sense that you have taken one out or put it back in. It’s super handy if you need to listen to someone speaking to you and want to pause your music/video to focus on them.
The Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds are a hugely popular pair of true wireless earbuds, particularly for people who aren’t a fan of AirPods. They have a stylish look (in several different colors), great sound, awesome built-in microphones, and they’re currently on an awesome Black Friday deal: 41% off. This makes them less expensive than the AirPods and the Samsung Galaxy Buds if you buy now.
The Jabra Elite 65t have a battery life of up to 5 hours on a single charge, with up to 15 hours using the included charging case. They also come with three differently-sized sets of EarGels to ensure that you get the perfect fit.
I’ve been raving about the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones since their original release, and now I’ve got one more thing to celebrate them for: They’re available for 21% off for Black Friday!
The WH100XM3 have stellar sound quality, top-of-the-line active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life (!), and a suite of unique features you won’t find in other headphones. My personal favorite feature is the innovative touch controls on the exterior of the headset that you can use to control your music. You can even cup one of the headphones with your hand and it will automatically reduce the volume so you can better hear your surroundings.
The WH100XM3 are also a great option for bass lovers, as they are some of the best bass headphones available right now. Pick up a pair today and you will not be disappointed!
The Samsung Galaxy Buds have generated a lot of buzz since their release as an affordable AirPods alternative. They’re currently on sale for 10% off this Black Friday, putting them about $15 below what the AirPods will cost you.
One of the big things people love about the Galaxy Buds, compared to the AirPods, is that they are much more discreet looking. AirPods critics call them Q-tips because of the long white stem. Galaxy Buds, by contrast, sit neatly within the ear. Another strong point of the Galaxy Buds is that they block out more external noise than AirPods do. They also have a feature called Ambient Aware that will let you control how much external noise you want to let in, which is handy for listening in environments where you want to stay aware.
In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Buds lasts for about 6 hours on a single charge, which is more than AirPods. Galaxy Buds also come with a charging case that can supply an additional 7 hours of battery, though, this is less than what the AirPods case can provide.
One of the best Black Friday headphones deals is on the Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds, which are currently available for 41% off. They have awesome sound quality, especially at this low price; a great look, and an included charging case that supplies a maximum of 16 hours of listening time. The Indy True Earbuds are also IP55 water and dust resistant, which makes them an a great option for anyone looking for a pair of workout earbuds.
The Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds are a slight design variation on the base model Elite 65t oriented around use while exercising. They have a modified earbud design that provides a more secure fit as well as a built-in accelerometer that you can use to track your workout performance. Everything else is more or less the same as the regular Jabra Elite 65t, including the battery life and overall sound quality.
At 26% off, these are a great option for workout enthusiasts looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds.