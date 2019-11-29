5 Best Black Friday Laptop Deals on Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, there’s no doubt that Black Friday is the day to go hunting. Amazon is loaded with deals, and we’ve scoured through them to provide you with our list of the Best Black Friday Laptop Deals.
Our list will be updated throughout the Black Friday period, so be sure to check back often to see if something new has appeared on our list. Our favorite selections are the ones highlighted below, but be sure to browse through these brand-specific landing pages too:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LG is one of the first brands to get their Black Friday Laptop Deals live. There’s a variety of Black Friday LG Laptop deals out there., so check them all out before making your decision. But we really like the savings and quality you’ll find with the LG gram that boasts a 15.6″ Full HD Touchscreen.
It houses an Intel 8th Gen Core i7 chipset. It touts 16 GBs of RAM and a 256 GB SSD. It’s supremely lightweight at just 2.5 pounds and sports an impressive 72Wh battery with a life that can last up to 18.5 hours. It runs on Windows Home 10, has USB C drives, and even comes equipped with a backlit keyboard and fingerprint ID.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a new laptop for everyday home use? The ASUS regards its VivoBook Thin and Lightweight FHD WideView Laptop as the perfect combination of both performance and function. On Windows 10, the laptop utilizes the 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor to keep you efficient at all times.
The inside touts 8 GBs of DDR4 RAM with a storage combination of 128 GBs SSD and 1 TB of HDD. The screen looks great thanks to the 15.6″ full HD display. It measures in at just a mere 3.7-pounds and it’s super thin at just .8-inches. Wi-Fi is dual-band and ultra-fast with speeds up to 867 Mbps. And you’ll have no problems getting in and flowings thanks to the ergonomic chiclet keyboard with a fingerprint sensor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are quite a few Black Friday Razor laptop deals to look over. But one of the best deals across the line is on this Razer Blade Pro 17 at 26% off. It boasts an impressive 17.3-inch Full HD IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It runs off of Intel’s Quad Core 7th Gen i7 processor. And it’s even VR ready thanks to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 card.
Memory is robust with a 16 GB dual-channel, as well as a 256 GB SSD and 2 TB HDD. That can be expanded across the board though. The device is only .7″ thin and features a CNC aluminum chassis for durability. The keyboard is powered by Razer Chroma lighting too, giving each key around 16.8 million color options each.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lenovo has a few Black Friday Laptop Deals going, but we really like the Lenovo Chromebook S330 that’s being listed at 24% off. The device sports a 14-inch Full HD display with a MediaTek MTK8173C processor which should be plenty efficient enough to get your daily tasks done.
It’s supremely lightweight at just 3 pounds, so transport is never a hassle. The 64 GBs of eMMC storage allows for super quick start-ups. And because it’s a Chromebook that operates off of Chrome OS, there’s also an additional 100 GBs of cloud storage thrown in for good measure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With its Core i7 tech, the Acer Swift 5 Ultra-Thin & Lightweight Laptop is an impressive beast with an impressive price. It boasts 16 GBs of onboard memory and a 512 GB SSD. The 15.6″ full HD touchscreen is LED-backlit and multitouch. The keyboard is backlit. There are Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The audio is awesome. There’s a fingerprint reader and it sports a battery life that can last up to 10 hours long. It really is a superior package, and available drastically cheaper than its typical retail price.